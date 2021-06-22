Silence from IFA top brass after McCarthy and Deane’s rebel CAP protest at Irish Farm Centre

A protest by IFA National Hill chairman Flor McCarthy and Derek Deane at IFA headquarters over the association’s approach to the next CAP has ruffled feathers at the farm body .

Neither of the two men have been contacted by IFA president Tim Cullinan, or any senior staff, since their protest last Wednesday, which coincided with Cullinan leading an IFA protest over the Climate Action Bill as it was being voted on in the Dáil.

With IFA National Committee meeting today, it is unclear whether Mr McCarthy — the longest-serving official of the association and who had been involved in all IFA CAP negotiations since 2000 — will be challenged on his move.

The Kenmare farmer has been very vocal in his criticism of senior IFA staff, including director general Damian McDonald, over the association’s stance on CAP in recent weeks. He told the Farming Independent it was “with complete frustration” that he led the protest to the Irish Farm Centre. He contended that IFA’s CAP project team was made up of “elected officers”, whereas for previous reforms the team normally comprised people “with direct lobbying experience in the area”. “My frustration stems from the fact that coupling was only barely discussed and no meaningful research was ever compiled to examine its affect,” he said. “Our European counterparts, including Germany, have elected to have a coupled support for the suckler cow and the ewe from Pillar 1. Meanwhile, as the largest European lobby group, have refused to carry out meaningful investigation. “We’ve spent years discussing an ‘active farmer’ and ‘upward-only convergence’ which, in my opinion, is a red herring. “What I am trying to achieve now, with the support of Derek Deane and farmers throughout Ireland, is to get some support for suckler and sheep farmers. “They are suffering the most under current CAP proposals as they historically had the highest rate of payment per hectare. The closer we move toward flattening, the more these farmers will suffer.” Mr Deane voiced his “disappointment” that there has been “no contact” from IFA since the protest. “IFA has a council meeting on Tuesday, I assume it will come up,” he said. “It’s disappointing the issue is not being thrashed out — we seem to be more concerned about the Climate Bill, which won’t be relevant to many farmers because they will be forced off the land.” He added: “There are huge concerns about CAP — the final deal will be done next week. “We intend to lobby TDs as hard as we can on the basis of coupling for Ireland like all of the member states.”