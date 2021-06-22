Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Silence from IFA top brass after McCarthy and Deane’s rebel CAP protest at Irish Farm Centre

IFA National Hill Committee Chairman Flor McCarthy and former IFA president Derek Deane protest outside IFA HQ. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

IFA National Hill Committee Chairman Flor McCarthy and former IFA president Derek Deane protest outside IFA HQ. Photo: Mark Condren

IFA National Hill Committee Chairman Flor McCarthy and former IFA president Derek Deane protest outside IFA HQ. Photo: Mark Condren

IFA National Hill Committee Chairman Flor McCarthy and former IFA president Derek Deane protest outside IFA HQ. Photo: Mark Condren

Claire Mc Cormack and Margaret Donnelly

A protest by IFA National Hill chairman Flor McCarthy and Derek Deane at IFA headquarters over the association’s approach to the next CAP has ruffled feathers at the farm body .

Neither of the two men have been contacted by IFA president Tim Cullinan, or any senior staff, since their protest last Wednesday, which coincided with Cullinan leading an IFA protest over the Climate Action Bill as it was being voted on in the Dáil.

With IFA National Committee meeting today, it is unclear whether Mr McCarthy the longest-serving official of the association and who had been involved in all IFA CAP negotiations since 2000 will be challenged on his move.

Privacy