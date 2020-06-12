Seven IFA staff to leave under voluntary early retirement offer

Seven IFA staff are to leave the organisation it has been announced today as part of a voluntary early retirement offer announced in February, as part of a restructure of the organisation.

The process has now been completed and seven staff are taking up the offer and will leave the organisation in the coming months.

The total cost of the programme is €1.134m.

IFA Director General Damian McDonald said that the departing staff had given outstanding service to IFA and Irish farmers throughout their long careers with the organisation.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said that having top class committed staff working with elected farmer officers is central to IFA’s success.

“On behalf of Irish farmers and the current and former officers of IFA, I want to thank the staff for the huge contribution they have made to IFA,” he said.

