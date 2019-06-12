Rule change may be sought to allow IFA President Joe Healy extended term

IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke
IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Speculation is rife among IFA members that a rule change may be sought to allow the Association's current President Joe Healy have an extended term.  

What would amount to a "substantial" rule change could see Healy, who is in his fourth year as President, continue for one or even two further years. 

It's understood that the idea gained momentum in the past few weeks as the UK's exit from the EU was pushed back to October at the earliest. 

One senior IFA member, who asked to remain anonymous said the move was being mooted in light of the uncertainty around Brexit. 

Another IFA member said there was much cynicism within IFA about the possible change to the rules. "There are certain people it would suit to remain in place for another year or two."

While another senior member said it would be "bad judgement" on the part of IFA if it happened.

"An election cycle takes the sulphur out of the air. Joe Healy has led a very united National Council, but this move could cause a huge row, which is not what we need in IFA. I could not see myself in favour of it or many members being in favour of it."

It's understood that if the new rule change is implemented it could allow others a roll on of their roles for the duration too, including Vice President Richard Kennedy.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

However, a number of IFA members, some whom are thought to be interested in running for roles of President and Deputy President, would see their bids put on ice. 

Healy was unopposed when he went for his second two-year term in 2017 and was elected Vice President of the European farming organisation Copa-Cogeca at the same time.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in News

U.S. President Donald Trump REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump simplifies reviews of genetically modified farm products
RTÉ news man: George Lee

Lee bows out from farming beat after five years
Currently a farm can be used to help offset the costs of nursing care but the three-year cap does not apply. Photo: PA

Fair Deal Q&A: What changes are being made?
Brexit continues to have an impact (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Over a quarter of British farmers back a 'no-deal' Brexit
The farm worker told the Work Place Relations Commission that he worked on the farm for 30 years from February 1988 to February 2018. Stock Image

Farmer paid nine years redundancy to worker who had laboured on family...
Simon Gold

Farmers among victims of former psychic convicted of theft and money...
Picture: Bloomberg

The wettest and wildest planting season US farmers can remember


Top Stories

Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia holds milk price for month of May
Stock image

Greens pushing for total review of CAP reform plan
Michael Creed TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Marts won't be EID ready for at least a month, admits Creed
11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Michael Conroy from Headford loads up his newly bought Spring Lamb at Loughrea Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Light at end of tunnel for sheep farmers as prices start to rise

Georgian style in the Midlands: 99ac farm on the market after three centuries in...
Minister Creed said the need for a support package had been accepted in Brussels. Photo Roger Jones.

Suckler farmers will get a slice of €100m beef bailout fund
Stock Image

Farmers will be tied to land for six years to pay nursing home fees