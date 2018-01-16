This year will be a defining year for farming, the IFA President Joe Healy has told the Association's AGM in Dublin today, who said that farmers are not getting a fair share for their produce and retailers are the modern-day dictators abusing their power to accumulate vast profits.

This year will be a defining year for farming, the IFA President Joe Healy has told the Association's AGM in Dublin today, who said that farmers are not getting a fair share for their produce and retailers are the modern-day dictators abusing their power to accumulate vast profits.

'Retailers are the modern-day dictators abusing their power to accumulate vast profits', says IFA President

Addressing the 63 Annual General Meeting of the Irish Farmers Association IFA President Joe Healy said 2018 never before have such major challenges as Brexit, the CAP Budget, Mercosur and climate change converged in a single year. He said IFA will be there to represent the interests of all farmers.

And he warned that farmers are not getting a fair share of the retail price. “The figures don’t lie: the retailer takes 51% of the final price, the processor gets 28%, but the farmer only gets 21pc. “Retailers are the modern-day dictators abusing their power to accumulate vast profits. The more-established retailers have been joined recently by Iceland who seem hell bent on putting every Irish fresh food producer out of business with reckless and unsustainable discounting on fresh food.

“It’s all about accumulating profits at the expense of farmers and primary producers, and ultimately consumers. The recent CAP consultation process showed that 97pc of EU consumers are in favour of the farmer getting a better share of the retail price. "Commissioner Hogan has done good work in this area. But we need to see more.”