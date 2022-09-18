Obituary: Con Lucey, economist who was central to Irish Farmers Association and who led remuneration review

Leading agricultural economist Cornelius (Con) Lucey, who has died at the age of 73 years, was a senior figure for decades in the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA). He joined the staff of the IFA in 1973, became chief economist in March 1979 and served for a total of 35 years until his retirement in 2008, spanning the terms of 10 presidents of the organisation.

He was central to the analysis and formulation of the organisation’s policy on a wide range of issues such as the milk superlevy campaign, reform of the European Union’s agriculture policy, and the IFA’s involvement in the social partnership process — between Government, farming, business, trade unions and civic society — on its inception in 1987 and subsequently.

Cornelius Patrick Lucey was born on March 1, 1949, into a farming family near the village of Ballynacally, southwest of Ennis, Co Clare. Named after both of his grandfathers, he was generally known as Con (although he was called Niall within the family). Humphrey Lucey, his father, was a native of Macroom, Co Cork, and his mother Kathleen (née Wall) grew up on the family farm in Ballynacally.

Con’s education began in a two-teacher, 50-pupil National School at Lisheen, Co Clare. He went on to secondary level with the Christian Brothers in Ennis, where he particularly appreciated the schooling he received in science and mathematics.

He studied agricultural science for two years at University College Cork, followed by a practical year at Athenry Agricultural College during which students returned to their own family farms or engaged in other farm-related activities.

He then moved on to University College Dublin where he specialised in agricultural economics, a course established by the late Professor Seamus Sheehy, with a class size limited to seven students. Among them was Tom Arnold, who later became a senior figure in the Department of Agriculture and later CEO of Concern Worldwide. Professor Sheehy and others had been studying in the US, where they acquired extensive knowledge of the modern approach to the economics of the sector.

Graduating in 1972, Con received a grant to undertake postgraduate research at the Agricultural Institute under the guidance of Dr Tom O’Dwyer. He was awarded a master’s degree in 1973 and, in the same year, applied successfully for a job with the IFA, where he served until retirement.

After retirement, he worked on the Employment Appeals Tribunal and the Commission on Taxation. In 2015, he carried out a review into structures, governance and process of remuneration within the IFA, following the resignation of the general secretary and the president. The report contained a substantial number of recommendations on remuneration for officials and the governance of the organisation.

Con Lucey also had a close involvement with the Dublin-based Institute for International and European Affairs (IIEA) which increased after his retirement. He produced a series of papers on Brexit and its implications which were published by the IIEA.

The departure of the UK from the EU was a matter of considerable concern to him, especially because of the potential negative implications for Irish agriculture.

In a report, he predicted that UK agriculture and food policy after Brexit would have major implications for Ireland’s involvement with the UK food market and pose serious problems for the agri-food sector on the island of Ireland.

He warned that Northern Ireland’s farming and food industry would be highly vulnerable, as farmers in the land-based sectors, beef, dairy, lamb and cereals were almost totally dependent on current levels of direct payments from the EU.

In a tribute on his passing, IFA president Tim Cullinan said: “Con Lucey made an outstanding contribution to the shaping of agricultural policy and the development of Irish farming over three decades.”

Speaking at the funeral, former IFA president Padraig Walshe said: “Con was a match for anybody around the table and brought clear thinking and deep knowledge to the discussions on behalf of farmers. Whatever forum you attended, you would want Con with you.”

Con Lucey died on August 25 after a short illness. His funeral mass took place in Ballycorick Church at Ballynacally, Co Clare, on August 28, followed by a service at Shannon Crematorium.

The attendance at his funeral included many leading figures in Irish agriculture over the past 50 years, as well as a wide range of friends who recalled his service to the farming community and his encouragement and mentoring of young colleagues.

He is survived by his sister Mary, nephew Joe, cousins in Clare and Cork and many friends.