The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar drew on his 'funny' name and farming relations when addressing the IFA AGM in Dublin today, and said that as a champion for the self-employed and people who get up early in the morning and nobody gets up earlier than the Irish farmer.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar drew on his 'funny' name and farming relations when addressing the IFA AGM in Dublin today, and said that as a champion for the self-employed and people who get up early in the morning and nobody gets up earlier than the Irish farmer.

No one gets up earlier than the Irish farmer - Taoiseach says 'thanks' for sector's economic contribution

"You might not know it, but the IFA has a long and distinguished history of welcoming people with a funny name who trained to be medical doctors at Trinity, such as me!" he told the crowd, referring to the very first IFA President Juan Greene.



Next up were his relations - he has one uncle in tillage and another in dairying, while summer visits to west Waterford, he said, left him in no confusion about the ups and downs of life on the farm.



The Taoiseach told the collected audience that agriculture is the heartbeat of rural Ireland, and farmers are the lifeblood with a recovered economy, thanks to the sacrifices farmers made and the policies we implemented.

Last year, exports reached a record €13.5 billion, he said, describing it as "an extraordinary performance of which you should be proud and for which, on behalf of the Irish people, I thank you." And, 60 years on, Juan Greene’s vision for the future of Irish agriculture is still meaningful for us today, he said, while IFA's consistent involvement in Government-led stakeholder engagement, has fed into the whole-of- Government approach that is being taken in dealing with Brexit.

The Taoiseach then went on to detail what recent Government's have done for farmers, including introducing low-cost loans, increased resources for Bord Bia and Enterprise Ireland and increased embassies to help tap into new markets. "I know that running a farm can bring income volatility and we want to give farmers as much flexibility as possible when it comes to paying taxes.