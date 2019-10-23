No faith in Competition Authority to enforce unfair trading laws, warns IFA

IFA President Joe Healy
IFA President Joe Healy

The IFA will oppose any future role for the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) in the enforcement of EU regulations under the Unfair Trading Practices legislation, writes Declan O'Brien.

The new regulations are aimed at ensuring fairer trading practices for the primary producer in the food supply chain.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

However, IFA president Joe Healy said the CCPC was not trusted by farmers and he called for a "properly resourced" entity to enforce the regulations.

"Farmers do not have faith in the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to carry out this work. The enforcement authority, which will have powers to investigate complaints and levy fines, will have to be a properly resourced, independent office," Mr Healy said.

The IFA has called on the Government to appoint a retail ombudsman who will have strong independent oversight and regulation of the sector, similar to the role carried out by the UK Groceries Code Adjudicator.

"There is provision for an independent retail regulator in the legislation, but this has to be transposed into Irish law," said Mr Healy.

"IFA has worked on this at European level and insisted there would have to be an independent enforcement authority in Ireland."

Mr Healy said IFA will be making a detailed submission to the public consultation set up by the Department of Agriculture to transpose the EU legislation into Irish law.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The CCPC has a history of run-ins with the farm organisations, the latest of which followed its insistence that cattle prices could not be discussed during talks between the beef processors and farmer bodies that ultimately ended the recent factory blockades.

Meanwhile, a conference entitled 'Getting Fairness for Farmers in the Food Chain' is part of IFA's campaign to ensure greater transparency and fairness for farmers. It takes place in the Radisson BLU Hotel in Dublin Airport on Tuesday, November 5.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Anger: A protester a meat factory. Picture: Mark Condren

Letter: Beef crisis a disgrace for the Government
Concerns: John Coughlan

Meat factories accused of putting unfair penalties on farmers
The protest was ploughed into a field in Wiltshire (Led By Donkeys/PA)

Giant Brexit protest message ploughed in field
Photo Roger Jones.

O'Brien calls for end to legal threats against protesters
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and EU leaders at the European Council summit at EU headquarters in Brussels (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Latest EU budget plan would see share for agriculture fall further
A number of Greenways have been established in Ireland.

Council apologies for inviting dead farmer to Greenway consultation
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

Taoiseach to demand reversal of proposed EU cuts to farm payments in...


Top Stories

stock picture

'Punitive' stamp duty hike already hitting land sales
A combine harvester at work (Joe Giddens/PA)

Jim O'Brien: Let's face it, farmers have an attitude problem
Gardaí at a recent farmer protest. Picture Denis Boyle

Fallout from the blockades still keeping prices down
Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Creed raises legal concerns over feedlot ban proposals
File photo

Factories: Steady as she goes in the sheep rings
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: The first instalment of our Basic Payment cash can't arrive...
Farmers protest outside ABP Christendom, Ferrybank, Co Waterford. Photo Roger Jones.

Exclusive: Beef deal has failed to deliver on key price commitments