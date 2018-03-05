Members of Kerry IFA demand to see local branch finances

A group of Kerry IFA members are calling for greater transparency in the county branch finances and staged a protest last week to highlight what they say is 'flouting' of the association's rules.

A group of Kerry farmers, including four county officers, took to the streets last week outside the IFA offices in Tralee over the "obscene" payout to Pat Smith and what it says is a refusal of IFA to open the accounts of Kerry IFA to an auditor.

According to Michael Kirby, under rule 71b, if five branches look to see the accounts of any county's books, they have the right to send in an inspector to look at the books. "We looked in December at a meeting, but were told that the Chairman of the rules and privileges could not make a call on it but that the rules and privileges committee would meet and discuss it. We have yet to hear from this committee.

"We want to send in an auditor to inspect all the money that's that's coming into Kerry IFA, we want to see it all upfront."



He said that the treasurer's report was ratified at the recent AGM, but it only dealt with €15,000. "We want to see staff wages, remuneration of officers and their expenses." At the December 2017 meeting of the Kerry IFA County Executive, a number of delegates made a request that the books and accounts of Kerry IFA be opened for inspection.