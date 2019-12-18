Margaret Donnelly: 'Incoming chief has uphill battle to win back his members' trust'

  

Tim Cullinan
Newly elected IFA president Tim Cullinan faces a range of problems and challenges over the four years of his term.

The organisation is still suffering from an identity crisis after its pay scandal erupted in 2015. Then president resigned while former general secretary Pat Smith later settled his legal actions against IFA. The IFA paid out nearly €2m to Smith, but the damage went deeper than money and is still negatively affecting the association.

Mr Smith had been paid more than €540,000 in 2013 it was revealed in a report carried out by former association chief economist Con Lucey - a sum difficult for grassroots members to swallow.

Coupled with this, the scandal came at a time when farm gate prices were at rock bottom and the country had to import fodder for farmers to feed cattle.

While outgoing president Joe Healy campaigned and won the race in 2016 on a ticket of change, the organisation has been slow to do so under his leadership.

The IFA has long been regarded as the country's most effective lobby group, not just in farming circles, but its professionalism and leadership drew much of its strength from being able to use its vast membership numbers to pressure politicians to do as they wish.

Outside its own house, the association has also been battling farming issues on all fronts, with poor incomes and environmental issues the main ongoing challenges for the sector. But since the pay scandal rocked its core membership, it has failed to completely recover their faith, while others around them usurped their weaknesses.

Dissent has grown among grassroots members over the years. Many lent their support to the newly formed Beef Plan Movement, which gazumped the IFA earlier this year with its decisive and militant action outside factory gates that captured the mood and support of farmers - many of them association members.

The IFA was caught on the back foot, unsure of whether to support the group or stand on the sidelines. It chose the latter and mounted its own protests more recently outside retailers, demanding pressure be put on processors to pass back a more sustainable return to farmers, but came in for criticism for doing too little too late.

The embattled organisation must now set about reforming itself inside and out if it has a future in representing farmers. That's no easy challenge, with agriculture being blamed in many circles for having too much of an impact on climate change.

Coupled with many farmers simply not able to earn a viable income from farming, the pressures outside the farm gate look set to continue and it will take very strong leadership to bring farming back into a positive light, for farmers and wider society.

And to do that the new IFA president must ensure he has a strong and united association to represent - a task easier said than done for the organisation.

Irish Independent


