Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Major IFA review to protect officers from legal action

Officers of the IFA are currently not protected from legal action arising from a protest or other such activities. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke Expand
The IFA is to undergo major structural changes Expand

Close

Officers of the IFA are currently not protected from legal action arising from a protest or other such activities. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Officers of the IFA are currently not protected from legal action arising from a protest or other such activities. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

The IFA is to undergo major structural changes

The IFA is to undergo major structural changes

/

Officers of the IFA are currently not protected from legal action arising from a protest or other such activities. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Martin Ryan

An IFA review could signal major structural changes to the association to protect officers from legal action.

It is understood that concerns over the responsibilities of officers and the possible liabilities for individual farmers serving as officers of the association at county, regional and national level are being evaluated.

Most Watched

Privacy