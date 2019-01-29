Leo can eat what he likes, but he needs to be a Taoiseach of all Ireland, not just Dublin - Joe Healy

The Taoiseach can eat what he wants, but he must be a Taoiseach for all of Ireland, not just Dublin, according to IFA President Joe Healy.

He told the Association's AGM today in Dublin that farmers farmers have come under attack from all angles.

"Of course, the Taoiseach can eat what he likes, but as the leader of a country which relies so heavily on our agri sector, we expect him to be more supportive of our top-quality products."

"We were annoyed and disappointed with his recent comments about meat. He needs to remember he is the Taoiseach for all of Ireland, not just Dublin," Healy said.

The Taoiseach is joining the IFA this evening and Healy said he expects to hear a strong commitment from him on the CAP Budget.

"Farmers will judge the Taoiseach on how he delivers on this and other key issues."

Healy also said that people are entitled to eat what they want, but they are not entitled to spread misinformation, fear and falsehoods about farming and the food we produce.

"Since the dawn of civilisation human beings have lived on a balanced diet of meat, dairy, cereals and vegetables. Life expectancy in the countries who can afford meat in their diets has been increasing.