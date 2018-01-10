Laois farmer elected to top IFA dairy job

Tom Phelan farms with his wife Caroline and children Martin, Karen and Marie-Thérèse in Pike of Rushall, near Mountrath in Co. Laois, and supplies creamery milk to Glanbia.

In a statement IFA said Tom has a strong track record of farmer representation. He has chaired his local Glanbia area and regional committees, he was Macra na Feirme Laois Co. Chairman and has had significant experience within IFA, serving on the Dairy and Farm Business Committees and as County Chairman for Laois.

He has also been representing the National Dairy Committee on the IFA Animal Health Project Team.