Kildare Chairman to run for IFA deputy role

IFA Kildare Co. Chair Brian Rushe has been nominated by his county to run for the role of IFA Deputy President.

The Carbery man was nominated by his local IFA branch Carbery Cadamstown at a Co Executive meeting last night and seconded by the Moone branch.

The dairy farmer is now looking for five more nominations to run.

Speaking to the Farming Independent today, he said he is looking forward to running and has the backing of his family as well as the county.

"I'm looking forward to getting stuck into it. I considered it carefully and my family are fully behind me. I feel the support is there for me to run."

According to Brian, the main issue for farming is incomes and the protection of farm incomes.

"We have to try to stem the constant erosion of incomes."

He also said there's is not enough transparency in the beef sector. "We have full transparency on our farms and if farmers are to strengthen their positions, we need greater transparency across the industry."

On climate change, he said farmers must be supported to instead of getting the blame.

"Farmers need support and society as a whole get the benefits."

