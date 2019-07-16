Kildare Chairman to run for IFA deputy role

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

IFA Kildare Co. Chair Brian Rushe has been nominated by his county to run for the role of IFA Deputy President.

The Carbery man was nominated by his local IFA branch Carbery Cadamstown at a Co Executive meeting last night and seconded by the Moone branch.

The dairy farmer is now looking for five more nominations to run.

Speaking to the Farming Independent today, he said he is looking forward to running and has the backing of his family as well as the county.

"I'm looking forward to getting stuck into it. I considered it carefully and my family are fully behind me. I feel the support is there for me to run."

According to Brian, the main issue for farming is incomes and the protection of farm incomes.

"We have to try to stem the constant erosion of incomes."

He also said there's is not enough transparency in the beef sector. "We have full transparency on our farms and if farmers are to strengthen their positions, we need greater transparency across the industry."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

On climate change, he said farmers must be supported to instead of getting the blame.

"Farmers need support and society as a whole get the benefits."

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop near Brussels, Belgium November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

US judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3m; Bayer still plans to appeal
Pigs

China vows to tackle dead pig scam amid swine fever epidemic
Gordon A. Giese, 66, a dairy and corn farmer starts his day off by taking care of the paperwork and phone calls before heading out to tend to his farm God Green Acres in Mayville, Wisconsin, U.S., June 24, 2019. Picture taken June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wall Street banks bailing on troubled US farm sector
Stock image

Snail farm plans can go ahead, High Court rules
Stock Image

Trespassing cattle removed from 'super prison' site
Protesters during a farmers protest over the Mercosur Deal outside Leinster House, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Farmers' fury: 'Trade deal will terminate rural life'
Michael Fitzmaurice

'Phil Hogan can shove his €1bn where the sun don't shine'


Top Stories

The Government had previously favoured relaxing the regulations further to allow limited burning of land during March and hedge-cutting during August.

Plans to allow roadside hedge cutting during August scrapped
The offices of Ornua, Ireland’s biggest dairy exporter

Radical overhaul of Ornua board on the cards
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Beef finishers the big winners from Brexit bailout fund
Growing concerns: Communities in the North fear the consequences of Brexit and a hard Border. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Remote Border checks can work even if there is a no-deal Brexit - Hogan
Ornua logo

Ornua to close UK ingredients factory

Farmers need 'behavioural change' on safety - Creed

Wheaten straw deals being struck at €85-90/t