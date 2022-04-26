Kerry IFA seeks reversal of executives’ pay rises

Members of Kerry IFA want newly announced pay rises for top IFA officials to “be reversed”, following a motion that has received “unanimous” support.

The motion was proposed by the county’s sheep committee chair Francis Foley and seconded by dairy farmer John Sullivan at the branch meeting last Thursday night.

The IFA recently announced that the salary of director general Damian McDonald will increase from €185,000 to €215,998; the salary of IFA president Tim Cullinan will increase from €120,000 to €140,000; and the salary of IFA deputy president Brian Rushe will increase from €35,000 to €40,000.

When asked if the pay increase was requested or proposed by the remuneration committee, the IFA did not clarify, but a spokesperson said “the remuneration committee made a decision”.

Kerry IFA chairperson Kenny Jones, from Kielduff, outlined the mood of Thursday’s meeting.

“It was highlighted that farmers can’t buy fertiliser yet we’re giving our top fellas pay increases. The mood was that these pay rises should not go ahead. The support for the motion was unanimous,” he said.

Proposal

Former IFA national hill chairman, Flór McCarthy, who also attended the meeting, said the IFA chiefs should be getting a pay decrease due to their performance. The Kerry motion follows a similar proposal by the North Cork IFA last Tuesday night.

“People are irate with the pay increase. A lot of people feel they have been let down badly by IFA on CAP,” former IFA presidential candidate John Coughlan said.

Meanwhile the Kerry farmers have also called on the IFA to demand Government introduce a subsidy for the purchase of fertiliser to help smaller holdings secure winter fodder supplies.

Mr Jones said: “Smaller farmers here don’t have money to buy fertiliser at the moment... They’re talking about silage and grass being scarce for the year and next winter but now is the time to grow it. We’re urging the Government to put a subsidy in place straight away.”

