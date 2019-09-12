Joyce withdraws from IFA deputy president race

Padraic Joyce has withdrawn his name from the IFA deputy presidency race.

Padraic Joyce has withdrawn his name from the IFA deputy presidency race.

Joyce, who is a dairy and beef farmer in Islandeady, near Castlebar, Co Mayo told the Farming Independent that he pulled out of the race because of “personal reasons and busyness on the farm”.

Brian Rushe, a dairy farmer from Co Kildare is now the only candidate in the running for the deputy post. He is currently the Kildare and west Wicklow IFA chair.

It had been understood that IFA Environment chair and Cavan farmer Thomas Cooney had previously expressed interest in running for deputy.

Joe Brady, John Coughlan, Tim Cullinan and Angus Woods are the four candidates currently running for the role of IFA president.

Beef farmer, Joe Brady is currently concluding as National Chairman of the IFA Rural Development Committee and Cork dairy and beef farmer John Coughlan holds the posts of Munster Chairman and IFA Inputs Chair.

Pig farmer Tim Cullinan is IFA Treasurer, while beef farmer, Angus Woods is the chair of IFA’s Livestock Committee.

Online Editors