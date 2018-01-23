Three loads of silage bales have been donated from farmers in Co Laois to help those in Co Clare struggling with fodder shortages.

'It's amazing how generous people are when they realise you are in trouble'

Bales of silage were transported from Laois IFA in Durrow to the Flagmount/Killanena IFA Branch in Co Clare yesterday, with more loads expected to be delivered in the coming weeks.

Laois IFA County Chair Francis Gorman told FarmIreland that the bales have been donated by more than 10 farmers free of charge to help tackle the fodder crisis and that it shows the generosity of farmers who don’t want to see others in trouble. Bales were transported yesterday from Durrow Co Clare to the Flagmount/Killanena IFA Branch in Co Clare yesterday, with more loads expected in the coming weeks.

“The problem with a lot of farmers in bother, I suspect myself, it’s an income issue as much as fodder," he said. “There is more silage being committed. If I rang someone I don’t think they’d refuse me, but I don’t have to ask anyone. It’s amazing how generous people are when they realise you are in trouble.