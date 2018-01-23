Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 23 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'It's amazing how generous people are when they realise you are in trouble'

Fodder donated from Durrow, Co Laois to farmers in Co Clare struggling with fodder shortages.
Fodder donated from Durrow, Co Laois to farmers in Co Clare struggling with fodder shortages.

Claire Fox and Eoghan MacConnell

Three loads of silage bales have been donated from farmers in Co Laois to help those in Co Clare struggling with fodder shortages.

Bales of silage were transported from Laois IFA in Durrow to the Flagmount/Killanena IFA Branch in Co Clare yesterday, with more loads expected to be delivered in the coming weeks.

Laois IFA County Chair Francis Gorman told FarmIreland that the bales have been donated by more than 10 farmers free of charge to help tackle the fodder crisis and that it shows the generosity of farmers who don’t want to see others in trouble.

Bales were transported yesterday from Durrow Co Clare to the Flagmount/Killanena IFA Branch in Co Clare yesterday, with more loads expected in the coming weeks.

“The problem with a lot of farmers in bother, I suspect myself, it’s an income issue as much as fodder," he said.

 “There is more silage being committed. If I rang someone I don’t think they’d refuse me, but I don’t have to ask anyone. It’s amazing how generous people are when they realise you are in trouble.

It shows how generous the farming community can be and is very representative of the Irish way of life-of helping people who are in a bad way. It’s about putting the shoulder to the wheel.”

Mr O’ Gorman added that transport costs meant bale prices were amounting to €20-25 per bale and that this scheme would alleviate pressure from farmers in the north and south-west who are experiencing fodder shortages.

Also Read

LacPatrick Dairies have also moved to help its farmers who are dealing with the ongoing fodder shortage.

The co-op has secured a significant volume of quality maize silage for its suppliers in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

James Hurson of LacPatrick pointed out that the sourcing of the maize silage for LacPatrick suppliers was crucial given where the market for fodder has moved to.

“We have been listening to our suppliers and assessing the fodder situation as the shortage has developed. There are farmers who are desperately short of fodder and we have to make sure that animal welfare is paramount,” he said.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock Image.

Farmer in court over Effin cow dung
Stock picture

School pays tribute to teenager who died in tragic farming accident
Stock photo

Farmer faces 193 animal welfare charges
Tim Cullinan, third from left, before an Oireachtas Ag Committee appearance on inspections earlier this year.

Analysis: IFA Treasurer faces toughest battle yet in new role
IFA President Joe Healy pictured addressing the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Irish Farmers Association in Dublin.

IFA calls on all farmers to pay levies after 'challenging' year for farm...
Stock image

Farmer shot family’s pet, then nephew tried to pretend it was worrying...
Stock photo

Mayo farmer drowned trying to free his car from grass verge


Top Stories

Tara McCarthy is leading the drive to expand non-EU markets for Irish food produce. Photo: Alan Rowlette

Bord Bia has no role in policing products that are being “chopped up and...
MEP Seán Kelly is pictured with Tom Clair from Maghera, Lahinch, Co Clare and his daughter Trisha and son Donnacha. The Clair family presented their case to the European Parliament's Petitions Committee in Brussels today with Mr Kelly's assistance.

EU to ask Department to 'review' case of farming couple who were refused...
A slurry tanker helps drain flood water. Picture: Peter Ormond

VIDEO: 'There was rivers running down the roads' - Houses flooded for second...
(Stock picture)

Attack of the birds - huge flocks of pigeons wreak havoc on farmer's crop
The next stage: Merkel and Macron both favour greater centralisation

Germany and France to prepare joint position on EU farm reform
Stock image

'Our thoughts and prayers are with them' - First farm death of the year...
Library Image. Thinkstock

'I worked hard for the last 20-plus years to expand the farm - Now I wonder has...