I'm pleased matters have been settled and I'm very proud of IFA - Pat Smith

Commenting on the settlement today in the High Court of litigation brought against the Irish Farmers’ Association, Mr. Pat Smith said that he and his family are pleased that matters with his former employers, the Irish Farmers’ Association, have been settled.

Commenting on the settlement today in the High Court of litigation brought against the Irish Farmers’ Association, Mr. Pat Smith said that he and his family are pleased that matters with his former employers, the Irish Farmers’ Association, have been settled.

He said that he is very proud of the organisation he left behind and of his record of delivery, and the many innovations and achievements made during his career with the IFA that will be a lasting positive legacy for the Association and its membership.

Mr. Smith said that as far as he was concerned the matters in dispute were now closed and he looked forward to developing a successful future with his new business in the renewable energy sector. He said it had been a great honour to work for Irish farmers and the agri industry and he wished farm families and the sector every success for the future.

He also thanked his wife Libby and his extended family and those personal, farming and business friends across the country whose support was highly valued during a turbulent time. A statement read out in the High Court today by lawyers for the IFA said that both sets of legal proceedings taken by Mr Smith namely, the action for breach of contract in relation to the terms of his departure from the IFA and a separate defamation action relating to statements and comments made subsequent to his departure, have been settled.