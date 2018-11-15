Accounts published by the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) show its finances continue to be in the red since a pay scandal rocked the organisation in 2015.

IFA's finances still in the red since €1.4m pay scandal legal case

The accounts for year-end March 2018 show the IFA's finances suffered a hit following a €1.4m legal settlement with its former general secretary Pat Smith.

This related to a settlement of a legal action relating to Mr Smith's severance and a separate defamation claim against the organisation.

Mr Smith launched the legal actions after quitting the IFA following speculation around his annual salary in 2015, which was later revealed to be more than €500,000.

"The expenditure for this year contains exceptional items totalling €1.4m which relate to the legal action with the former general secretary, which was settled in February," IFA national treasurer Tim Cullinan said. "Provisions for part of this settlement and ongoing legal fees had been included in previous years accounts. This matter is now concluded and the costs associated with it are fully through the system."

The accounts showed a slight increase in income for the year at €16.252m, up €53,000 on 2017.

However, the organisation's income has declined substantially from more than €20m prior to the pay scandal.

IFA staff costs totalled €5.385m for the year, with remuneration for director general Damian McDonald totalling €213,152.