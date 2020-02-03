IFA to launch labour helpline for farmers
The IFA is set to launch a new helpline to assist farmers with employee issues on their farms.
Since the abolition of milk quotas, increased production and workloads have seen many dairy farmers employing a labour unit for the first time.
It is estimated that 2,300 full-time equivalent labour units will be required by dairy farmers over the next eight years.
To meet this challenge the IFA is developing an exclusive service with new Meath-based company HR Duo, providing a human relations helpline, available for IFA members from this April. HR Duo's software automates day-to-day HR practices.
The company also has a team of HR experts available 24/7 to offer advice. IFA director of organisation James Kelly said HR can be a very complex area. "This initiative is intended to help farmers concentrate on day-to-day operations, while having their HR requirements looked after by professionals," he said.
