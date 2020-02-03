IFA to launch labour helpline for farmers

Since the abolition of milk quotas, increased production and workloads have seen many dairy farmers employing a labour unit for the first time.

It is estimated that 2,300 full-time equivalent labour units will be required by dairy farmers over the next eight years.

To meet this challenge the IFA is developing an exclusive service with new Meath-based company HR Duo, providing a human relations helpline, available for IFA members from this April. HR Duo's software automates day-to-day HR practices.