IFA tells Varadkar it is totally opposed to any imposed limits on production

The IFA has said the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar assured the organisation that there has been no discussion at Government level about restricting output at farm level in any sector at a meeting with the farm group yesterday evening.

Amongst the issues discussed were farming’s climate targets, the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), Brexit, rising input costs and work permits.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Martin Heydon.

Tim Cullinan said everyone understands the need to work towards achieving our sector emissions ceiling of between 16 to 18 mega tonnes of carbon, which is a reduction of between 22% and 30pc.

However, he said this must be achieved by continued research work to reduce methane output per animal not by using a blunt instrument to limit output.

"IFA is totally opposed to any imposed limits on production.

“The Tánaiste was clear that there has been no discussion at Government level about restricting output at farm level in any sector,” he said.

“As set out in Food Vision 2030, we must strike the right balance between the three pillars of sustainability - environmental, economic and social,” he said.

Cullinan said the emphasis must be on reducing methane output per animal.

"We need to allow time for what are very promising scientific solutions to take effect. We cannot use a blunt instrument to address our environmental challenges, which would have significant economic and social consequences,” he said.

“Costs have surged on farms this year and farmers cannot afford to have further restrictions placed on them,” he said.

It comes as Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue heaped pressure on the dairy industry to come up with a plan to reduce its emissions.

In a series of meetings with farm organisations and co-ops last wek, the minister announced the creation of a high-level industry committee chaired by former Teagasc director Prof Gerry Boyle to develop a plan in the coming weeks.

It’s understood the first step will be to stabilise emissions rapidly, so technologies in development can deliver the reductions to the level targeted under the Climate Action Plan.

However, the ICMSA said an arbitrary cap would do “irreparable damage” to “the main driver” of Ireland’s rural economy.

The expected halt to dairy expansion will come less than seven years after the abolition of milk quotas; since then cow numbers increased from 1.3m in 2015 to 1.5m in 2020.

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society said its main priority entering these talks would be to protect “productivity growth” within the sector and said it was essential to support family farm units.

The Farming Independent understands the minister told the meetings that while total cattle numbers have been stable in recent years, this was only due to a decrease in suckler cows — there has been an increase in dairy cows, which have higher levels of emissions per head.

It is understood that Mr McConalogue highlighted that of Ireland’s 16,000 dairy farmers, up to 4,000 are still in “expansion mode” and noted the development of some very large units and some farmers with multiple platforms. However, he is also understood to have stressed that the “shutter will not be thrown down” for those who see dairying as a viable career choice.