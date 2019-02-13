The IFA set out demands today for a multi-million euro package for ‘the beef sector in case prices plummet in a ‘no deal’ Brexit scenario.

IFA sets out its demands from Government and EU if there's a no-deal Brexit

Speaking at an IFA lobby of TDs and Senators on the beef crisis in Dublin today, IFA President Joe Healy said a hard Brexit would devastate Ireland’s €3bn beef and livestock sector.

IFA estimates the imposition of WTO tariffs in a hard-Brexit will impose a direct cost on the beef sector of €800m per year.

Joe Healy said while the Government and other sectors are talking about preparing for Brexit, beef farmers are already counting their losses.

"Cattle prices are down €100 per head on this time last year. Brexit uncertainty and the weakness of sterling has already hit hard on beef prices and farm incomes.

“The income situation on beef and livestock farms is at crisis point. The latest independent data from Teagasc shows farm incomes are down 16pc in 2018 and incomes on cattle are between €10,175 and €15,412.”

IFA representatives from across the country assembled in Dublin today and lobbied TD and Senators from their constituencies on the beef crisis.

The IFA presented a set of proposals including an EU Brexit Emergency Support Package to politicians, demanding that the Taoiseach and the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed take urgent action with the EU Commission to address the Beef and Brexit issues