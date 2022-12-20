IFA sees value of investments increase by over €1.5m

The IFA has seen the value of its investments increase by over €1.5m over the past year, according to its latest annual accounts.

The Association also recorded an operational surplus of €313,080 to the year end March 31, 2022.

The Annual Accounts were approved at a meeting of the National Council today.

The surplus is broken down as €122,472 (after tax) from normal IFA activities, and €190,608 (after tax) from IFA Telecom.

IFA membership contributions were over €9.4m over the period, up from €9.1m in the prior year.

IFA National Treasurer Martin Stapleton said the return of many activities that were restricted during COVID-19 is reflected in expenditure, which increased by circa €1m compared to the previous year.

“It is difficult to draw comparisons from one year to the next due to the impact of COVID-19 on our activities. The next financial year to March 2023 will reflect a full return to normal activities. We have also considerable inflationary pressure in the system, like everybody in the economy. This will pose challenges in terms of managing our resources for next year, and the years ahead,” he said.

The increase in the value of investments at March 31, 2022 was €1,559,534. This resulted in an overall accounting surplus of €1,872,614 with the total consolidated assets of the Association at €16.4m at March 31, 2022.

The IFA accounts also showed the organisation now has some €10.9m in its Special Reserve Fund, up from €8.9m in the prior year. The Fund was established by the National Council in December 1985, to maintain a financial reserve for the organisation that could only be drawn down into the general fund under exceptional circumstances.

“We are fortunate to have reasonable reserves in the Association, which have been built up over the years. However, even since year-end, share values have declined globally, so we cannot be complacent. The reality is that in order to go toe to toe with major political institutions such as the EU, our own State, and well-resourced global businesses, we need to maintain a strong balance sheet,” Stapleton said.

The IFA’s Remuneration Committee agreed earlier this year that the salary of its President Tim Cullinan should be increased to €139,836 while Deputy President Brian Rushe is set at €40,785. These amounts are reduced by any directors’ fees payable by outside bodies that came as a consequence of the IFA office.