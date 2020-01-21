IFA report into beef industry prices delayed again

The release of the completed report was provisionally scheduled for August, which coincided with the farmer factory gate protests over beef prices, and is understood to have been deferred for additional work to be carried out.

Economist Jim Power was commissioned by the IFA in January 2019 to report on the beef sector to determine if there is money in beef and who is getting it, with a target of six to eight months for completion.

A meeting of the IFA National Livestock Committee at Portlaoise last Tuesday was told that the release of the report is being "put on hold" until the investigation by the Department of Agriculture into the other areas of the beef sector is completed.

Following a recent meeting of the livestock committee, a member of the committee said: "The report has been put on hold and we are looking for more information to be included on the effect of direct payments in beef farming."

He added that it is not considered likely now that the Power Report will be released until the work, committed to by the Minister for Agriculture at the Beef Task Force, is completed.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that consultants have been appointed to examine the issues of the 30-month rule, animal movements and residency requirements in the beef sector.

Price grid

Meanwhile, differences have emerged between farmer interests on the price difference between grades of cattle on the grid.

Members of the IFA livestock committee were told that "there is very little in it - not more than 1c/kg overall" and changes are unlikely.

Some details on the progress of a review by Teagasc outlined to the Beef Task Force on Thursday indicated that about 1c/kg change in price difference for sub grades is all that is justified.

However, the ICSA are challenging that the difference in price should be substantially higher, particularly for the higher grades of beef animals.

