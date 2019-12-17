IFA Presidential still race too close to call with 95pc of votes counted

Less than an hour into counting one tallysman quipped 'Will we do the recount now?' as voting to elect the 16th President of IFA was incredibly close from the minute ballot boxes were opened.

Wicklow sheep farmer Angus Woods took an early lead, but the margin was minimal, with 10pc of the boxes opened. However, that changed when 16pc of the boxes were open, with Cork dairy farmer John Coughlan edging ahead, before Tipperary pig farmer Tim Cullinan went into the lead. As the counting continued in the Castleknock Hotel, to 40pc of the votes counted, the Tipperary man continued to hold a small lead, but John Coughlan and Angus Woods just 1pc behind and tallysmen and women were busy number-crunching the possible transfer scenarios. The consensus among seasoned observers of IFA elections was that the race would be extremely tight, but few predicted that at no point was there any clear indication of even who would be eliminated first. There were seldom more than 100 votes between the candidates during the day, and at the halfway mark Coughlan had gone back into the lead, from Woods and Cullinan. Just after lunch, with 56pc of the vote counted, just after lunch, Coughlan was back in the lead, with 4105 votes, Cullinan on 4083 and Woods on 4042.

With 70pc of the votes counted, Cullinan was back in the lead, with 5192 votes, just 19 ahead of Coughlan on 5173 and with Woods on 5123.

At 74pc of the votes counted, Coughlan had pushed back in front with 5508 votes, Cullinan in second on 5349 and Woods in third on 5298.

At 83pc of the votes counted, Cullinan was back in front with 6708 first preference, to Coughlan's 6288 vote, while Woods was on 5989.

At 86pc counted, Cullinan was on 7289, Coughlan on 6648 and Woods on 6126. At the 95pc stage, Cullinan was still ahead - with 7848 first preference votes, Coughlan in second on 7207 and Woods on 6885.

While a winner is still expected to be declared tonight, the transfer of votes will determine the result and those close to the election were afraid to predict what way transfers could go.

Most commentators agree that Wicklow drystock farmer Woods is the best communicator of the three and performed very well in the hustings held around the country.

Coughlan has the advantage of being the only dairy farmer in the race. In addition, his base in north Cork has given him a head start in the country's biggest farming county.

Meanwhile, Cullinan has played the role of 'race radical' to good effect, with promises of shaking things up in the IFA's Bluebell headquarters going down well with many farmers.

The race for Deputy President was also neck and neck all morning, with Thomas Cooney taking a 200 vote lead at the half way mark, but Rushe went into the lead when counting resumed after lunch.

Turnout is expected to be in the region of 23,000 of the 72,000 members.

