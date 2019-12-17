IFA Presidential still race too close to call with 50pc of votes counted

Wicklow sheep farmer Angus Woods took an early lead, but the margin was minimal, with 10pc of the boxes opened. However, that changed when 16pc of the boxes were open, with Cork dairy farmer John Coughlan edging ahead, before Tipperary pig farmer Tim Cullinan went into the lead.

As the counting continued in the Castleknock Hotel, to 40pc of the votes counted, the Tipperary man continued to hold a small lead, but John Coughlan and Angus Woods just 1pc behind and tallysmen and women were busy number-crunching the possible transfer scenarios.

The consensus among seasoned observers of IFA elections was that the race would be extremely tight, but few predicted that at no point was there any clear indication of even who would be eliminated first. There were seldom more than 100 votes between the candidates during the day, and at the halfway mark Coughlan had gone back into the lead, from Woods and Cullinan. Just after lunch, with 56pc of the vote counted, just after lunch, Coughlan was back in the lead, with 4105 votes, Cullinan on 4083 and Woods on 4042.