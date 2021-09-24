IFA president Tim Cullinan returned unopposed for a second term

IFA national returning officer Martin Stapleton has announced that nominations have closed for the positions of IFA president, deputy president and regional chairmen, for which elections take place every two years.

Sitting president Tim Cullinan was the only nominee and has therefore been returned unopposed for a second term, commencing January 2022.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe was also returned unopposed.

There are two nominees for the position of Ulster/North Leinster chairman. They are former IFA Monaghan chairman Frank Brady and IFA Meath chairman John Curran.

The successful candidate will succeed the outgoing Ulster/North Leinster chairman Nigel Renaghan.

The Munster regional chairman Harold Kingston was nominated and returned unopposed, the Connacht regional chairman Pat Murphy was nominated and returned unopposed. The South Leinster chairman Francie Gorman was also nominated and returned unopposed.