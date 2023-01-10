IFA phone and broadband sales drop 25pc, but EIF levy returns highest in years

The IFA’s income from its once-lucrative telecommunications business totalled just €5.6m in 2022. Photo: Getty Images

The IFA’s income from sales of broadband and phone services has declined by almost 25pc since 2015, while returns from the controversial EIF levy were the highest last year since 2019.

The IFA released its 2022 accounts last month, which showed the Association recorded an operational surplus of €313,080 to the year end March 31, 2022.

However, the Association’s income from its once-lucrative telecommunications business totalled just €5.6m in 2022, having declined for the eighth year in a row. In 2015, income from broadband and phone service sales totalled over €7.3m. Read More The Irish communications market has changed dramatically since the establishment of IFA Telecom in 2003 and is now dominated by four main players — Eir, Virgin Media, Vodafone and Sky — who account for circa 90pc of the broadband and phone services market. According to recent Comreg data, IFA Telecom is among a host of other providers that account for the remaining 10pc of the market. Meanwhile, the IFA confirmed to the Farming Independent its returns from the EIF levy collected by marts, meat factories and co-ops increased to €3.04m — its highest level since 2019. IFA levy contributions had been declining in recent years and fell to a low of €2.7m in 2020. The increase last year has been attributed to higher prices for milk and livestock.