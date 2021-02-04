IFA national dairy chairman to step down

IFA National Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan is stepping down from his position after three years in the role, it has been confirmed.

The Laois farmer has informed members of the association’s National Dairy Committee of his intention to contest an election for a seat on the board of Glanbia Co-op.

Vice-chairman of the National Dairy Committee Stephen Arthur will assume the duties of chairman after a meeting of the committee today.

It is understood that an election will be held in due course.

In message circulated to IFA National Council members last night, IFA director general Damian McDonald said: “Just to inform National Council that our National Dairy Chair Tom Phelan informed the members of the National Dairy Committee this evening that he has decided to contest an election for a seat on the board of Glanbia.

"As a result he has decided to step down as National Dairy Chair. He will chair a meeting of the committee tomorrow and step down afterwards.

"I am sure you will join with us in thanking Tom for his work as chair and for his contribution to National Council over the last three years. We wish him well in his future endeavour.”

‘Mature discussion on expansion’

Speaking at last week’s IFA AGM Mr Phelan responded to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue’s remarks regarding the need for a “mature discussion” on further diary expansion.

“Dairy farmers have invested substantially in their farm enterprises over the past five years and the rural economy has benefit enormously from that.

“It is creating significant prosperity in rural Ireland,” said Mr Phelan. He asked Minister McConalogue: “Can you assure us that there will be no regulation introduced that will undermine the economic viability of those farms?”

Mr Phelan also asked the minister where he stands in regard to the nitrates action plan and the derogation.

The minister said that he is “absolutely committed to protecting the nitrates derogation” for the dairy sector, in particular in the upcoming review.

He added: “If the herd is increasing it is going to be very difficult to reduce the overall emissions and every sector is going to have to play its part in relation to the climate change”. He stressed that the objective going forward has to be for a stable dairy herd.

Online Editors