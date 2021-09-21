IFA job contenders coy on midterm challenge

A number of high-profile farmers remain tight-lipped on possible intentions to mount a midterm challenge for the IFA’s top jobs.

IFA President Tim Cullinan and Deputy President Brian Rushe are required to seek re-election for a second two-year term, however challengers have until Friday to submit nominations for national elections.

While sources have indicated that Carlow suckler farmer Derek Deane and Laois beef, sheep and tillage farmer Henry Burns may target the president’s role, both IFA stalwarts remained mum yesterday.

Outgoing Ulster North Leinster Regional Chair Nigel Reneghan also poured cold water on rumblings that he may contest the role of deputy president. Mr Deane, who has been very critical of the IFA’s handling of CAP reform in recent months, said: “I’m ruling nothing in or nothing out.”

Mr Burns said: “I got a lot of calls about it. There are clearly people out there who feel their views aren’t being heard.

“As of now, I’m not at all sure what I’m doing, but certainly in the CAP debate, middle income farmers, particularly on the sheep and beef side, feel the value of their sector has been underrated in the representation at the moment.

“I’m a very loyal IFA member. I believe in working together. I really believe that, instead of putting our energy into elections, we need to sort out the mess on CAP.”

Mr Reneghan, a poultry and organic beef/tillage farmer in Monaghan, ruled himself out of the deputy race — for now. “I’d love to run for a position, but considering all the issues we’re facing, I’d question whether it’d be in the best interests of the organisation to launch a campaign.

“A midterm election might lead to more unrest on the ground when we should be keeping our eye on the ball — that is CAP, our incomes and nitrates.

“It would suit the Department very well for me to mount a campaign now because it would distract us from taking them on — I won’t gift that to the Department. I have to think of the greater good of the farming community, rather than myself.”

In terms of Mr Reneghan’s regional replacement, it’s understood Monaghan’s Frank Brady and Meath’s John Curran will run after securing the required nominations.