IFA job contenders coy on midterm challenge

IFA President Tim Cullinan will be up for re-election. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

IFA President Tim Cullinan will be up for re-election. Photo: Alf Harvey

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

A number of high-profile farmers remain tight-lipped on possible intentions to mount a midterm challenge for the IFA’s top jobs.

IFA President Tim Cullinan and Deputy President Brian Rushe are required to seek re-election for a second two-year term, however challengers have until Friday to submit nominations for national elections.

While sources have indicated that Carlow suckler farmer Derek Deane and Laois beef, sheep and tillage farmer Henry Burns may target the president’s role, both IFA stalwarts remained mum yesterday.

