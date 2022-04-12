IFA increases salaries of its top brass, DG now earning €215,000

The IFA has extended the contract of its Director General Damian McDonald and increased his salary, as well as the salary of the Association’s President and its Deputy President.

In a statement issues today, it said that in line with current employment regulations, the contract is of indefinite duration, with a clause agreed to end the contract, should it be required.

Further, the Organisation’s Remuneration Committee reviewed the salary of the Director General and decided it would increase McDonald’s pay to €215,998 in line with the pay scale for the Secretary General of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

McDonald took up the role in 2016 on a salary of €185,000.

The Committee also reviewed the salaries of the positions of President and Deputy President. These salaries have remained the same since 2016.

These salaries will now increase to €140,000 and €40,000, respectively, up from €120,000 and €35,000.

Remuneration at the IFA were reviewed in 2015 after a pay scandal rocked the Association and details of the salaries paid to its President, Deputy President and later that year IFA’s former economist Con Lucey presented a report to IFA, with almost 50 recommendations.

The report detailed expenses and allowances within IFA and showed that some former presidents had received in excess of €150,000 a year - including a termination payment equivalent to one year's remuneration on leaving office, for a role believed by members to be unpaid.

The Association has detailed the salary paid to its President and Deputy President since then.

According to accounts filed by the Association in December 2021 its total income for the year was €15.7m, up from €15.1m in 2020.

The Association received €274,250 under the wage subsidy scheme, while Its income from the European involvement fund levies – levies collected by meat processors, marts and co-ops on the association's behalf was €2.8m, up from the €2.7m that was collected in 2020. Its membership fees have increased from €5.6m to €6.34m, after the association increased its membership fees by €10.

Total staff costs were down from €5.58m to €4.9m for the year, after it spent €1.1m in 2020 on a restructuring program to reduce staff costs, while its voluntary costs reduced from €1.1m in 2020 to €431,000.

The Association’s latest accounts put it back in the black, with an operating surplus of €1.5m, compared to a operating deficit in 2020 of €1.9m.

In its income, its broadband and phone service sales saw income of €5,758,659, affiliation fees of €6,364,980, European involvement fund levies of €2,814,308, trust fund contributions of €330,000, investment dividend income of €46,804 and ‘other’ income of €412,207, combining to give a total income of €15,726,958.

Its figures, which show to March 21, 2021, show that its spend on its Brussels office remained broadly the same, at €440,000, while its spend on membership recruitment decreased from €326,416 to €226,760, while its spend on PR has dropped from €549,009 to €151,866.