IFA grassroots to get a stronger voice on policy

Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey
Martin Ryan

The IFA grass roots are to be given a stronger voice in the formulation of policy within the association, the new president has pledged.

Tim Cullinan, who took the helm at the IFA yesterday, launched a rejuvenation programme for the branch structure and a campaign to get more young people involved.

"There are a number of things in the association that need to be changed and will be changed," he told the Tipperary North executive AGM at Nenagh during his first official presentation since last month's election.

"It was the grass roots members of IFA that voted for me and they are the people that I will be representing.

"I am going to have eight regional meetings - two in each of the four regions - each year.

"I want to get the staff of IFA out to them to meet the people on the ground.

Pressure

"We have four regional chairs and I will be putting them under pressure to get back to the branches to become more involved.

"I will be looking at revamping the county executives as well.

"We have a huge network of 944 branches and we need to get them re-activated."

Cullinan conceded that the organisation may not have listened enough "in the past", particularly to the concerns of beef farmers.

He confirmed that his intention is to add the chairs of both beef and suckler committees to the board.

Demanding price increase from the beef processors, he said: "We have got to get the beef factories to realise it is over if we don't get a change on the price".

He said the IFA is "meeting directly with factory owners" - the first of these meetings have already taken place - because "that's the only way to do business".

Cullinan has committed also to meeting the CEOs of the retailers to discuss prices and below-cost selling "so that at least we know that they are not using our produce to get consumers into their shops because that is what is happening and we have to get legislation around that, which won't be easy but it is a challenge for us".

