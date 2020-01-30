IFA grassroots to get a stronger voice on policy

Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey
Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey

Martin Ryan

The IFA grass roots are to be given a stronger voice in the formulation of policy within the association, the new president has pledged.

Tim Cullinan, who took the helm at the IFA yesterday, launched a rejuvenation programme for the branch structure and a campaign to get more young people involved.

"There are a number of things in the association that need to be changed and will be changed," he told the Tipperary North executive AGM at Nenagh during his first official presentation since last month's election.

"It was the grass roots members of IFA that voted for me and they are the people that I will be representing.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"I am going to have eight regional meetings - two in each of the four regions - each year.

"I want to get the staff of IFA out to them to meet the people on the ground.

Pressure

"We have four regional chairs and I will be putting them under pressure to get back to the branches to become more involved.

"I will be looking at revamping the county executives as well.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"We have a huge network of 944 branches and we need to get them re-activated."

Cullinan conceded that the organisation may not have listened enough "in the past", particularly to the concerns of beef farmers.

He confirmed that his intention is to add the chairs of both beef and suckler committees to the board.

Demanding price increase from the beef processors, he said: "We have got to get the beef factories to realise it is over if we don't get a change on the price".

He said the IFA is "meeting directly with factory owners" - the first of these meetings have already taken place - because "that's the only way to do business".

Cullinan has committed also to meeting the CEOs of the retailers to discuss prices and below-cost selling "so that at least we know that they are not using our produce to get consumers into their shops because that is what is happening and we have to get legislation around that, which won't be easy but it is a challenge for us".

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Own voice: Saoirse McHugh clashes with Green Party. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ryan defends Green Dáil hopeful who opposes the carbon tax
Eamon Corley addresses farmers in Holycross

Beef Plan leaders admit question marks over funds
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanaiste Simon Coveney visit the Mart in Fermoy Co. Cork to to set out their agricultural policy. Local farmer Mary Twomey-Casey from Glanworth, Co. Cork meets the Taoiseach, Tanaiste, Minister for Agricullture Michael Creed and local candidate Pa O’Driscoll.Photo: Douglas O’Connor.

Fine Gael facing rural revolt at the ballot box

US agriculture secretary to EU: follow 'sound science' on food safety
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads a bull around a pen as he visits Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Photo: Getty

'Ugandan beef will have an honored place on the tables of post-Brexit Britain'...
(Stock photo)

Mother has right of residence regardless of judgment against son who owns...

Elderly farmers must recognise their limitations - HSA


Top Stories

Paying the price: The over-use of fertilisers has created pollution on a global scale with research showing that as little as 60pc of the fertiliser applied over the last 60 years has been assimilated by plants

Darragh McCullough: Farmers are spooked because they don't know who or...
Between the jigs and the reels: Champion traditional musician Ned Kelly on the family farm in Millbrook, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

'There are times of the year when you'd be going out the road and meet yourself...
Photo: Brian Farrell

Store lamb finishers enjoy €20-25/head windfall
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Ian Marshall: High standards will be Ireland's saving grace in face of Brexit
Size matters: When choosing a second-hand tractor, it's important to consider if it can support the largest implement you plan to have

Don't be tempted by false economies when buying a second-hand tractor
Tullow Tank: This July 2017-born Limousin cross bullock. weighing 715 Kg sold sold for €1,980 at Tullow Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan: Strong mart prices means believing in factory prices
Pat McCormack

Farmers need two-year CAP transition - ICMSA