Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 28 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

IFA cancels National Council meeting tomorrow

Pic: Justin Farrelly.
Pic: Justin Farrelly.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The IFA has cancelled its National Council meeting tomorrow (Thursday) in Dublin, at which the Association's former President Eddie Downey had hoped to speak.

The meeting has been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions as snow and ice gripped the East cost of the country overnight, with snowfall expected to spread nationwide in the next day or so.

A spokesman for IFA said Thursday's national council meeting would be reconvened at a later date.

Eddie Downey had told a Meath IFA meeting this week that he was determined to speak to IFA national council in camera about the severance deal that was struck between the former General Secretary Pat Smith and IFA during Downey's presidency.

“Why can others damage my reputation? I’m requesting the opportunity to address the council meeting on Thursday in camera. It’s not acceptable that I cannot tell the truth. I wish to be treated with the same respect and regard as other [former IFA] presidents,” he said.

Later he added that he intended addressing the IFA national council on Thursday, with or without the blessing of Mr Healy.

“I’m going to national council on Thursday and I’m going to have my say, whether you want me or not.”

Mr Healy told the meeting on Monday night that he had no problem with Mr Downey addressing the national council meeting, but IFA had no comment to make when contacted as to whether the former president would be given the opportunity to present his version of events.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock photo

Coroner calls lack of regulation on quad bikes 'alarming'
Picture: Paweł Kukiz Facebook

Cow escapes on way to slaughterhouse, smashes through metal fence,...

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft
Stock image

Farmer delivering hay while banned from driving caught by same Garda
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review
The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under. water(Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Gardai investigate theft of bales as fodder crisis deepens


Top Stories

'Difficult' farming conditions as half the country told stay behind closed...
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Photo: David Conachy

Kerry CEO raises doubts on sustainability of milk prices
Roscommon Mart - Weight 410kg; DOB 23/12/16; Heifer; LMX Price € 1080. Photo Brian Farrell

Prices take a seasonal tumble as buyers bide their time
Nissan X-Trail

Motoring advice: 'I am on the lookout for a new 4x4. I have a long commute and...
One of the top prices at Tullow Calf sale, Lot no 815 Lim Bull Jan 18 made €365. Photo Roger Jones.

Why suckler farmers should steer clear of dairy beastings
Lambs in the snow in Roscommon.

Farmers worried about the possible lack of water supply for animals
Live

Status Red: School buses will not run in counties affected by weather alert,...