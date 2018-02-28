IFA cancels National Council meeting tomorrow

The IFA has cancelled its National Council meeting tomorrow (Thursday) in Dublin, at which the Association's former President Eddie Downey had hoped to speak.

The meeting has been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions as snow and ice gripped the East cost of the country overnight, with snowfall expected to spread nationwide in the next day or so.

A spokesman for IFA said Thursday's national council meeting would be reconvened at a later date. Eddie Downey had told a Meath IFA meeting this week that he was determined to speak to IFA national council in camera about the severance deal that was struck between the former General Secretary Pat Smith and IFA during Downey's presidency.

“Why can others damage my reputation? I’m requesting the opportunity to address the council meeting on Thursday in camera. It’s not acceptable that I cannot tell the truth. I wish to be treated with the same respect and regard as other [former IFA] presidents,” he said. Later he added that he intended addressing the IFA national council on Thursday, with or without the blessing of Mr Healy.