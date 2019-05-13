Farm Ireland
IFA backs Commissioner Hogan's intervention on competition fertiliser market

FarmIreland Team

The IFA has backed moves by EU Commissioner Phil Hogan request of Competition Commissioner Vestager to take swift action to ensure the proper functioning of the EU’s internal fertiliser market.

IFA President Joe Healy described what he called an 'escalating fertiliser debacle' that he says has seen the recent imposition of temporary anti-dumping duties on certain non-EU UAN fertiliser imports by DG Trade.

Mr Healy said, Commissioner Hogan’s action was taken in light of questionable business practices with respect to competition rules and said it represents a key turning point in this case.

 “Commissioner Hogan’s assessment of the malfunctioning of the EU’s fertiliser market mirrors many of the conclusions raised in the IFA commissioned study into the sector, carried out by the Washington based International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).

"Indeed, he rightly points to the need for price transparency and the operation of fair pricing mechanisms to create a properly functioning market.”

 “The IFPRI report, published in 2016, found that EU farmers are paying among the highest prices in the world for mineral fertilisers.

"Anti-dumping duties and customs tariffs imposed by the EU Commission on certain non-EU fertiliser imports were costing farmers €1 billion per annum," he said.

Mr Healy said, “Commissioners Malmström and Vestager must pay heed to Hogan’s request as it is in the Union’s interest to ensure that we maintain the competitiveness of the EU’s farming sector and support family farm incomes”.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




