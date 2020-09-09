IFA appoints new Director of Policy/Chief Economist

The Irish Farmers’ Association has announced the appointment of Tadhg Buckley as its new Director of Policy/Chief Economist.

From a farming background, he is currently Head of Agriculture with AIB and has a strong knowledge of Irish farming and its policy environment at national and EU level.

Tadhg Buckley holds a Degree in Agricultural Science from University College Dublin as well as a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Limerick.

Tadhg is also a Nuffield Scholar, a member of the Agricultural Science Association and a Qualified Financial Advisor.

Prior to assuming the role as Head of Agriculture, Tadhg was team leader of AIB’s agri advisory team in the South of Ireland.

He is also actively involved in dairy farming on his home farm in North Cork.

IFA Director General Damian McDonald welcomed Tadhg Buckley to the Association.

“This is a very important new role in the association. Tadhg is passionate about Irish agriculture. I believe that, working with our policy team, he will do a great job for the IFA and for Irish farmers,” he said.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said, “This is a hugely challenging time for Irish farming and we are delighted that someone of Tadhg’s calibre has joined the association”.

Tadhg Buckley said he was very excited about the opportunity to develop policy on behalf of farmers.

“I am really looking forward to joining the IFA at what is a pivotal time for Irish farmers. IFA has always had a central role in policy development in Irish agriculture and my ambition is to further enhance this position,” he said.

Tadhg Buckley will take up his role on Dec 14th following a notice period with AIB.

Online Editors