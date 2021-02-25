IFA announce new regional staff structure for Munster

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has announced three new appointments to its regional staff structure in Munster.

William Shortall has been appointed as a senior regional executive for Munster. Mr Shorthall has more than 15 years’ experience in IFA as a regional executive and has worked with IFA Countryside and as a health and safety Executive.

Karol Kissane has been appointed as regional executive for Cork and Kerry. Karol is an accountant and a tax adviser, he is a 2018 Nuffield Scholar and returned to farm in Kerry in 2013. Recently, Karol has been involved with the online platform, Agri Insider, running farm webinars and events.

Oisín McGlynn has been appointed as regional executive for North and South Tipperary, Limerick and Clare. The UCD Agriculture Science graduate is currently working as a dairy advisor with Teagasc in Wexford, he previously worked with Teagasc in Limerick and Kilkenny. He completed a Walsh Scholarship masters with Teagasc and UCD in 2019.

‘Fresh thinking’

IFA director of organisation James Kelly welcomed the appointments to the Munster region.

“This represents a change in structure with a senior regional executive for Munster working with two regional executives. William Shortall’s experience will be invaluable in providing support to our county officers; in identifying and attracting new officer talent into IFA; and in mentoring the new regional executives.

"This model gives us a good balance of experience and fresh thinking for a modern IFA,” he said.

“The people we have appointed are passionate about farming. The new team will work with our elected officers and our regional offices in Cork, Clare, Kerry, Tipperary and Limerick. Under the new structure, we will be increasing our engagement with farmers on the ground right across Munster,” he said.

William Shortall will take up the senior executive role with immediate effect; Karol Kissane will take up his role next Monday, March 1; and Oisin McGlynn will join later in March.

