‘If you can fly a dolphin, you can fly a calf’ – IFA’s Renehan

A trial charter flight of dairy calves from Shannon to Belgium is due to take off next spring

The IFA has identified a number of European airfreight companies that could support the export of Irish dairy calves via plane next spring.

Details of the companies, based in Iceland, Turkey and Ireland, have been sent to Teagasc for consideration ahead of the tendering process for its ‘Moove’ research project which is being conducted with the Department of Agriculture.

The project, a trial charter flight for calf transport, will examine suitable transport for unweaned calves from Ireland to EU destinations based on calf welfare and environmental sustainability. The trial has received expressions of interest from commercial entities in recent weeks.

The trial flight is aiming to transport up 900 unweaned calves (30-50kg/calf, aged two-to-six weeks) from Shannon Airport to Belgium between March 1 and April 30, 2021. Speaking to the Farming Independent, Nigel Renehan IFA Ulster North Leinster regional chairman outlined his reasons for putting forward the airfreight suggestions. “Last year I saw the hindrances to exporting calves, there was lairage space issues at Cherbourg in France, storm disruption and ferry stoppages and challenges with animal welfare activists. “A much quicker and safer way of moving calves, especially when they’re small, is on a plane. It’s better for the calf, it’s better for everybody and we’ve experience in the field because we used to fly calves from Shannon back in the 1970s and 1980s. “The airfreight companies we’ve suggested are very experienced in livestock cargo, one has even flown dolphins. If you can fly a dolphin, you can fly a calf.” Renehan also reached out to Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary regarding the airline’s potential capacity to transport livestock, however, Renehan says the airline clarified that it is not involved in cargo services. “Everyone is worried about costs involved in flying calves with some suggestions of costs up to €60/€70 per head; but the Government should weaver taxes on this because it’s of national importance to our dairy sector that we can export this stock. “Shannon Airport has the facilities; they fly out horses from Shannon. Even if Shannon doesn’t want the hassle of managing the stock, we have enough farmers in IFA with premises close to the airport to assist with the operation. “The farmers and facilities are already there, it is a no-brainer.”

