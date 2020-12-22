Farming

‘If you can fly a dolphin, you can fly a calf’ – IFA’s Renehan

A trial charter flight of dairy calves from Shannon to Belgium is due to take off next spring Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

The IFA has identified a number of European airfreight companies that could support the export of Irish dairy calves via plane next spring.

Details of the companies, based in Iceland, Turkey and Ireland, have been sent to Teagasc for consideration ahead of the tendering process for its ‘Moove’ research project which is being conducted with the Department of Agriculture.

The project, a trial charter flight for calf transport, will examine suitable transport for unweaned calves from Ireland to EU destinations based on calf welfare and environmental sustainability. The trial has received expressions of interest from commercial entities in recent weeks.

