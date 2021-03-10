Grassroots hit out at IFA decisions on regional issues

IFA Longford is highlighting the work of family beef farms in the county

Recent decision-making by IFA headquarters in Dublin has ruffled feathers among representatives in the regions, the Farming Independent understands.

The launch of a new grassroots-led roadside poster campaign to promote farm families and local produce in Ulster / North Leinster and the announcement of regional staff restructuring in Munster have emerged as particular sticking points this spring.

While organisers say the poster campaign has received “a hugely positive response” – Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue even “commended” the initiative in Dáil Éireann last week – it is understood that the association’s head office has not yet fully endorsed the campaign.

IFA Ulster / North Leinster regional chairman Nigel Reneghan said: “If you look at adverts for Tesco, Lidl, Aldi or Dunnes Stores they include farmers because they want to make that link between consumer and the farm. So why shouldn’t we put up posters to promote ourselves and what we’re doing?

“While Dublin might want to do it differently, the book stops with me in my own region. Almost every county chairman is supportive,” he said, adding that IFA president Tim Cullinan has backed the initiative.

Posters highlighting “mighty milk”, “lovely lamb”, “beautiful beef” are currently on display in counties Longford, Monaghan and Donegal, with Westmeath, Louth and Meath to kick off campaigns shortly too.

IFA Longford chairman Gavin White said: “Every county is pointing out its highlights to make consumers aware of what is being produced within their own counties. He said that young farmers in the county are “energised” by the posters, while also outlining that YouTube sensation and contractor and tillage farmer ‘Farmer Phil’ (Philip Stewart) is on Longford IFA’s Rural Development Committee too.

“A lot of young farmers are coming on in Longford and when they see this positive message from IFA it gives them encouragement. They know there is a good farm organisation to advise and get behind them,” he said adding “this is not a flash in the pan job”.

“We will keep this message out there to counter negative posters about agriculture. We would love to see it pushed out nationally, but if that doesn’t happen we’ll continue to drive on with it in our own region.”

Munster restructure

Meanwhile, Cork North Chairman Anne Baker said the loss of a development officer solely dedicated to Cork is a blow to the farmers in the county and the move by IFA to restructure the Development Officer roles in Munster had "created career opportunities for staff members when support for farmers is what's really needed at this crucial juncture in agriculture".

Cork, she said, accounts for €1.2m in membership levies for the association, with over 100 branches, and its Development Officer Sean Clarke retired last summer.

"We were given a commitment that Sean Clarke would be replaced and only found out two weeks ago that he was not being replaced."

"The organisation has said it is disappointed with the closure of some rural Bank of Ireland branches, but IFA is doing the same here in Cork with reducing supports."

IFA recently announced a staff restructure for Munster, with the appointment of two new Regional Executives, one for Cork and Kerry and one for Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

On announcing the restructure plan IFA said: “Under the new structure, we will be increasing our engagement with farmers on the ground right across Munster.”

IFA did not respond to Farming Independent queries on the poster campaign or the staff restructure in county Cork.

