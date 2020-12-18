Francie Gorman elected IFA South Leinster Regional Chairman

Francie Gorman, a suckler, beef and sheep farmer from Co. Laois, has been elected as IFA South Leinster Regional Chairman.

Gorman was declared the winner after securing 1,390 votes, while contestant James Kehoe secured 867 votes.

He succeeds Tom Short who is stepping down later this month after three years in the role.

Gorman, of Ballinakill IFA, is a long-serving member of the organisation and most recently held the position of Laois county chairman until February this year.

Gorman defeated just one other candidate in the election race, Wexford IFA chairman James Kehoe – a suckler beef, sheep and tillage farmer from near Enniscorthy.

Due to Covid-19 normal count proceedings had to be altered for today’s election, with a limited number of officials present to announce final ballot counts at IFA headquarters in Bluebell this afternoon.

The count was conducted via a weighted voting system which means the number of votes a candidate received is far higher than the number of people that voted.

Speaking to the Farming Independent on the campaign trail Gorman outlined his optimism for the future of the association – particularly its finances which have been under increased pressure in recent years.

“It’s expected that by December 2022 IFA will have balanced accounts. We’re still in the position to fight any campaign we have to on behalf of farmers.

“I also understand that Ken Heade [outgoing IFA financial controller] said when he was stepping down that ‘he is happier now about the finances that at any time in the previous five years’.

“But, we do need to work on the model that we’re going to use to fund the organisation going forward – and certainly how the levy funds the organisation is going to have to be looked at and maybe membership as well.”

Online Editors