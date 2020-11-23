Farming

Five years on from the pay scandal that rocked the IFA to its core

Five years ago this month, the IFA was thrown into turmoil when its General Secretary, Pat Smith, and president, Eddie Downey, resigned after full details of top level remuneration levels in the association were revealed to grassroots’ members

Pat Smith Geneal Secretary IFA &amp; IFA President Eddie Downey. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Last week, five years ago, IFA sent out a statement that its General Secretary Pat Smith had resigned.

The statement brought an end to months of discourse in the organisation around Smith's pay, but it also blew open weeks of fallout and turmoil within the country's largest farming body over the remuneration of staff and officials, including those at the time and former.

In January 2015 the first serious rumblings about a lack of clarity around Smith's pay came to the fore in the organisation at senior level.

