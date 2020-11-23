Five years on from the pay scandal that rocked the IFA to its core

Last week, five years ago, IFA sent out a statement that its General Secretary Pat Smith had resigned.

The statement brought an end to months of discourse in the organisation around Smith's pay, but it also blew open weeks of fallout and turmoil within the country's largest farming body over the remuneration of staff and officials, including those at the time and former.

In January 2015 the first serious rumblings about a lack of clarity around Smith's pay came to the fore in the organisation at senior level.

Calls for greater transparency were being made at county level and a motion of no confidence from four county chairmen, Derek Deane (Carlow), Pat Hennessy (Laois), Pat Farrell (Kildare) and Tim Cullinan (North Tipperary) was put forward during a meeting of the 53-strong Executive Council of IFA.

However, the move was gazumped on the day when, after a recess, IFA President Eddie Downey announced that he was submitting a motion of confidence in Smith, which would be voted on before the other motion and that it would not be a secret ballot.

Twenty-seven of approximately 50 Executive Council members in attendance put up their hands to show support for Smith, while five voted against the motion. It was a blow to those who had hoped the move would lead to a discussion around Smith's remuneration, while IFA said at the time that the vote “a motion of confidence in Pat Smith, General Secretary, was agreed unanimously”.

But, beneath the surface, there was not unanimous support for Smith.

Further disquiet came that summer, when the Association's former Chief Economist Con Lucey resigned from his role of Chairman of an audit committee. Lucey was highly regarded both inside and outside IFA and his resignation raised eyebrows.

Unknown to most at the time, Lucey had written two letters around his resignation and in one he cited "unacceptable interference by the General Secretary, Pat Smith, in the work of the Committee" as the immediate reason for his departure.

IFA insisted at the time that Eddie Downey and the organisation's executive board had "carefully considered" the correspondence from Con Lucey and addressed the issues raised.

Lucey had highlighted the need to establish an independent remuneration committee to establish the pay and benefits package for the general secretary of the association and to set the financial compensation the IFA president receives during his four-year term. This was critical in many ways as changes to the accountancy standards in Ireland meant the annual accounts of organisations such as the IFA would have to set out the remuneration of key management.

A survey by the Farming Independent had shown that 86pc of farmers surveyed had expressed a wish for transparency in the Association's top staff payments.

Derek Deane

Then, in a dramatic move, at an IFA Executive Council meeting of November 4, Derek Deane set the stage for what was to be the biggest scandal in the Association's long history.

Carlow man Derek Deane played a pivotal role in the events.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Carlow man Derek Deane played a pivotal role in the events.

Deane read a letter to the room citing that the resignation of Con Lucey, from his role as Chairman of the Audit Committee had not been fully communicated by the President and that the details of Lucey's two letters had not been circulated to the IFA National Council.

Deane also questioned a proposal in relation to the disclosure of total remuneration of key management personnel to "lump in the President, General Secretary, Executive Board and Executive Council members into one figure for the total" and said such a move would be "wilfully misleading" to members.

The move to include the Executive Council in this calculation, he said, would be misleading. "The suggestion that members of the Executive Council constitute key management personnel is nonsense."

The Executive Council is made up of 53 people who, he said, receive €100/day compensation for attending meetings at the Association's HQ, Farm Centre, in Dublin, for an average of 8-10 days a year. The move, he said would be "a totally misleading interpretation of the true situation".

Deane pressed on reading his letter, saying "the General Secretary seems intent to go to extraordinary lengths to keep the lid on his total cost to the Association."

But it was the mention of the General Secretary's possible remuneration that shocked those present. Deane said that for the past 12 months he was being constantly challenged with rumours that the General Secretary cost the Association in excess of €400,000 in 2013.

"Ordinary members are dumbfounded. A figure of close to €300,000 plus a pension contribution and a car is being widely mentioned for 2014. This is more than double what comparable chief executives are earning. Is our General Secretary worth well more than the Taoiseach of the country?

“Enda is paid €185,000 which is €3,558 per week. While Pat’s widely mentioned figure is €5,570 per week – which is €2,000 per week more than the Taoiseach of the day. How can we stand over this? Ignorance is no defence. We have to ask ourselves these questions and we have to get answers. I will not be part of any secret society or any cover-up from somebody who is employed by this Council."

Deane demanded answers around Smith's pay, but none were forthcoming on the day.

When details of the letter were reported there was outrage among ordinary IFA members at the alleged pay.

In response, to Deane's letter, IFA said that the strengthened Remuneration Committee would meet in the following few weeks and would take on board all views from its members before reporting back to Council as it is required to do.

And days later, on Thursday, Nov 12 IFA president Eddie Downey told farmers at an IFA function in Limerick that suggestions that Pat Smith's pay was over €400,000 were "uncorroborated, unsubstantiated, and should be ignored".

However, Derek Deane then went on national radio to claim that Pat Smith's salary is actually more than €450,000 a year, a figure he said was "totally unacceptable". The same day, it's alleged that Downey finally asked to see the details of Smith's remuneration, with sources saying he was shocked at the figure.

It was reported in the Sunday Independent at the time that a meeting took place between Downey, the IFA's financial controller Ken Heade, the IFA's treasurer, Jer Bergin, and the legal advisor, James Staines, to discuss Pat Smith's "situation".

Shortly afterwards, Smith’s resignation was announced along with a €2m severance deal

In a statement from IFA, Smith said the association is bigger than any one person and that he was putting the "best interests of the association to the fore".

Downey, said Smith's resignation was "regrettable" and that he was a great loss to the association and farmers.

However, who was privy to the details of the deal has never been clarified by IFA, with the Association later saying Downey was responsible for agreeing Smith's exit package of a €1m lump sum and €100,000 for 10 years.

Others believed Downey thought he had the support of senior IFA members to agree such a deal.

Downey later said senior members of the IFA effectively “threw me under a bus”. “Reports at the time said that Eddie Downey acted alone. This is not true. This is defamation.

“All that I did that day was approved and at every step I sought and received approval."

The next day the Association made public details of Smith's remuneration for the previous few years. At a meeting in Portlaoise, it was revealed that Pat Smith was paid €542,634 in 2013, including a basic salary of €295,000, a €145,194 pension payment and a €55,000 bonus along with a €35,000 payment from IFA telecom. His 2014 remuneration totalled €452,484. Smith also had the use of a company car.

Downey said after the meeting that it was “not sustainable and unacceptable. Accordingly, we have dealt with it. Going forward, the remuneration package of the IFA General Secretary will be disclosed and will be a matter of public record in the annual accounts”.

However, the farm body was flooded with angry calls from members threatening to leave the organisation and the calls began for IFA President Eddie Downey to resign.

Within days on November 23, Downey, who faced no-confidence motions in the wake of the revelations, announced he would "step back" from the country's most powerful lobby group to allow a review of remuneration take place as the organisation moved to stop a haemorrhage of members.

The farm organisation also announced that Downey himself as president was in receipt of €147,000 a year, while the deputy president received €35,000.

This detail further shocked members, who believed the role of IFA president was not a paid one. However, further details of past presidents pay would shock members even more over the coming weeks.

Much of the drama took place at the headquarters of the IFA in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Much of the drama took place at the headquarters of the IFA in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin.

An Executive Council meeting in Bluebell three days later, which lasted 17 hours, proved to be of high drama, with Downey's resignation announced at 9pm.

During the meeting it was agreed early on that Con Lucey would conduct a review on pay and transparency within the organisation.

The deputy general secretary Bryan Barry told the emergency meeting of the extent of Smith's exit package agreed just days ago, and the IFA Executive Council, mainly made up of county representatives, voted to challenge the exit package for Smith.

The meeting, which started at 11am continued into the early hours of the next morning, eventually finishing at 4.30am, when Tim O'Leary addressed bleary-eyed members of the media.

He announced that a date would be set for an election and that a further meeting would address calls for members of the board, who had received Lucey's letters in September, to resign.

Brian Barry made an unreserved apology to members on for the "serious failings" the Association had made.

Tim O'Leary became acting President after Eddie Downey resigned.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tim O'Leary became acting President after Eddie Downey resigned.

Speaking on RTE O'Leary said there was no agreed severance deal as the treasurer had not signed anything. However, he also stated that Smith had been fired. "I suppose you could effectively say he was fired.”

Pat Smith then threatened to sue the IFA if it failed to pay his €2m severance package, while he also said he was defamed by IFA by O'Leary saying that he had been “fired”.

He called on the IFA to issue an apology and to clarify the circumstances of his departure.

Within weeks, Smith initiated High Court proceedings against the IFA over his disputed severance package and the public comments that he said were defamatory.

Con Lucey Report

On December 15, Con Lucey presented his report to IFA, with almost 50 recommendations. The report detailed expenses and allowances within IFA, details of Pat Smith's remuneration from 2009, including that Smith had received over half million from IFA in 2013, a year when a fodder crisis saw the Government stump up €1m to help Irish farmers import hay.

IFA deputy president Tim O'Leary with acting general secretary Bryan Barry and former IFA economist Con Lucey at Farm Centre in Dublin.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp IFA deputy president Tim O’Leary with acting general secretary Bryan Barry and former IFA economist Con Lucey at Farm Centre in Dublin.

It also showed that some former presidents had received in excess of €150,000 a year - including a termination payment equivalent to one year's remuneration on leaving office, for a role believed by members to be unpaid.

Details in the report showed that former President John Bryan had received almost €800,000 for his four-year term, while former President Padraig Walshe received over €180,000 for his final year as President. The report also stated that the main problem around the pay of the President is that the level has become ‘disconnected’ from the original purpose of the payment, which was to ensure that their farm did not suffer during the term of office.

Lucey's report also highlighted that there was no clear ruling on payment from directorships of outside bodies and made nearly 50 recommendations around future governance and transparency.

The report was the first detailed breakdown of IFA's spending on staff pay and cleared the way for an election of a new President. After Christmas, the race to become the next President of IFA began, with three candidates securing the support needed to get on the ballot paper.

Whistleblower Derek Deane failed to secure enough support to enter the race, blaming a technological failure and called for an emergency meeting to be convened to discuss allowing him enter the race.

Tim O'Leary, also failed to secure the necessary support to enter the race, while Deane relinquished his ambitions a few weeks later and it was left to three candidates - IFA stalwarts Henry Burns and Flor McCarthy along with former Macra President Joe Healy to battle it out in a series of regional hustings which in many cases saw continued anger from members over the entire debacle.

Healy emerged the clear winner when votes were counted, becoming the 15th IFA President.

It was another two years, in February 2018, before the former General Secretary of the IFA Pat Smith settled his legal actions against IFA, outside the High Court.

A statement read out in the High Court by lawyers for the IFA said it "Accepts that Mr Smith was a highly effective, hardworking and dedicated executive of the Association who provided solid and professional leadership for farmers and the Association.

"IFA accepts that it made certain statements in the media at the time which were defamatory of Mr Smith and regrets the damage caused to his reputation." IFA confirmed that Pat Smith was to receive €1.55m in relation to his severance claim and €350,000 in relation to his defamation claim.

It was a sorry end to highly charged saga that rocked one of Ireland’s foremost lobby groups to its core and did it untold reputational damage among farmers.