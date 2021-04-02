'Farmers are out 365 days of the year, pandemic, rain or hail. We go to work.'

Tom Byrne of Aughrim has been named as the new Wicklow IFA chair.

He takes up the reins as chairperson of the local farmers' organisation from Chris Hill, whose term in the role recently finished.

Mr Byrne served as vice-chair of Wicklow IFA for four years and is also the chair of the Wicklow Uplands Council.

Speaking to this paper, Mr Byrne says he is 'very happy' to take up the mantle of chair of Wicklow IFA.

'I feel I have something to give to the farming community and to represent the farmers of Wicklow. I've spent all my life farming and have worked with the IFA since I started.'

Mr Byrne has been farming since the early 1970s and has primarily been keeping suckler beef herds. Today, he tends to a herd of around 60 suckler cows and carries out some tillage farming on 130 acres at Kilpipe, outside Aughrim. He also does some work as a farm contractor.

It's a critical time for farming's future, Mr Byrne says, as negotiations on the new CAP continue.

'A lot of intensive negotiaton is going on at the present time and it's important that the IFA deliver on the new CAP. I hope I can play a role in this.'

When asked about the challenges facing the farming community in the Garden County, Mr Byrne lists several issues, including rural crime, farm safety and food production, that are affecting rural communities.

'Rural crime is a huge issue. We are close to the city and it's easy for what I'd call petty thieves to tip down the N11 and create mayhem.'

He argues that the issue of farm safety has become connected to the issue of generational renewal and succession on farms.

'We know the farm is a dangerous place. We have a real problem with the age profile of some farmers, particularly those with no successors who may continue to work into their 70s.'

Mr Byrne points out that farming, like construction, is labourintensive, however, the next generation may not be keen to take over the management of a family farm.

Food production is also a 'huge issue' for producers and consumers, he adds.

Despite the challenges, Mr Byrne says he is hopeful for the future of the sector.

'We appear to be exiting Covid. Farmers have continued to provide food and work away.'

Mr Byrne has also contributed to projects to develop sustainable agricultural processes. He was nominated to sit on the Agriculture in Protected Areas Commission in 2016, which was set up under the umbrella of the Europac Federation, a network for Europe's natural and cultural heritage.

He argues that local sustainable agriculture can play a role in the management of protected upland areas and the efforts to promote biodiversity and conservation of habitat.

In relation to wildfires, Mr Byrne said he is of the view that farmers are unlikely to be responsible for incidents such as the gorse blaze at Scarr Mountain earlier this month. Burning outside season carries the risk of substantial penalties including cuts to single farm payments, Mr Byrne points out.

'Farmers are not going to take the chance of losing their income', he says.

Farming is more than an occupation, it's a way of life, Mr Byrne adds.

'Farmers are out 365 days of the year, pandemic, rain or hail. We go to work.'

Wicklow People