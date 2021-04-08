Election process underway for two IFA committees

The election process for chair of the IFA National Dairy Committee and the vice-chair of the National Livestock Committee is underway.

Ballot papers have been issued to each member of the two committees. The deadline for returning the completed postal ballot is Friday, April 16.

Each committee will hold a meeting on Friday week, at which the results will be announced.

IFA national treasurer Martin Stapleton said that, despite the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, the IFA National Council decided to press ahead with elections as they were due.

“The postal system has worked very well across our structure, with elections for committee positions, county chairs and one regional chair position. It shows the flexibility of the association in responding to the circumstances,” he said.

Recent departure

Former dairy chairman Tom Phelan stepped down from his position after three years in the role in February.

The Laois farmer departed his position to contest an election for a seat on the board of Glanbia Co-op, which he subsequently acquired. Mr Phelan was elected to fill the seat of former board chair Martin Keane.

Vice-chairman of IFA’s National Dairy Committee Stephen Arthur has assumed the duties of Mr Phelan since his departure.

Online Editors