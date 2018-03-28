Farm Ireland
Eddie Downey in ongoing talks with the IFA over tell-all address

Former IFA president Eddie Downey pictured on his Meath farm. Photo: Dave Conachy
Former IFA president Eddie Downey pictured on his Meath farm. Photo: Dave Conachy
Louise Hogan

Former IFA president Eddie Downey is understood to be in discussions with the association over his plan to address a National Council meeting.

A meeting took place between the Co Meath farmer and the IFA to try and resolve outstanding issues that had been raised by Mr Downey.

It is understood that Mr Downey remains keen to tell his side of the story on the €2m severance deal agreed with former IFA general secretary Pat Smith in November 2015.

The Meath farmer wants to be given a chance to tell farmers about the day a ‘golden handshake’ of €2m was signed off on for Pat Smith in 2015.

“I want to tell people what happened that day,” has said, adding he was determined to address an upcoming meeting of the national council.

“The president can give the invitation to anybody to come to speak so I’ll just ask. I would like to close this down one way or the other, I’m two years without being able to tell the truth.”

At a recent Meath IFA meeting of over 100 farmers, Mr Downey said he was passed a ticking time-tomb when he became president. “The music stopped and I was holding the parcel.”

He said approval was sought and granted at every step of the process.

Online Editors

