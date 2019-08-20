Cavan man Joe Brady to contest IFA presidential race

Joe Brady. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke
Margaret Donnelly

Cavan farmer Joe Brady has announced he will run in the race for IFA president.

The move brings the field to three, after Livestock Chairman Angus Woods and Treasurer Tim Cullinan, already declared their intentions to seek nominations to run.

Brady is a full time suckler and beef farmer from Laragh in Co. Cavan and is the current National Chairman of the IFA Rural Development Committee, and long time experienced and successful activist in the Association, is to run for President of the IFA.

Launching his campaign in time for his local Virginia Show, Joe said that he, “intended to be a uniting voice for Irish farming families which is critical to rebuilding our strength, influence and respect. You can only fight and win if you have a Membership that is united and focused, and that is going to be my immediate priority, if I become the next IFA President”, he said.

"I intend uniting farmers behind an organisation that is focused, hardworking and passionate about the job of representing Irish Farmers, at home and abroad. That is going to require new thinking and a support team that cares and puts delivery for farming families at the core of the Associations every day activities."

He said that, “those who ignored the voice of the livestock sector, have to shoulder significant responsibility for their inaction that led to the genuine concerns and anger of grass roots beef farmers spilling onto the streets recently. This will not happen for any farmer under my leadership” he promised.

"Unless our Association changes, and changes fast, and the leadership and executive in the farm centre leads from the front, further divisions and weakening of our great Association is inevitable."

Joe is currently concluding as National Chairman of the IFA Rural Development Committee and previously served as Cavan Co. Chairman from 2002 to 2006.

