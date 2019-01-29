Sheikh Mohammad, Coolmore Stud, Larry Goodman and their likes are not ‘genuine farmers’, according to IFA President Joe Healy, who said CAP funding should go to genuine farmers.

CAP should be used to fund genuine farmers, not Larry Goodman, Coolmore or Sheiks - IFA President

Speaking at the IFA agm today, Healy said CAP direct payments can no longer be used to fund Sheikhs and beef barons. "They should be used for farmers who are up in the middle of the night to calve cows, lamb ewes and work around the clock to harvest crops.

"I doubt think the Sheikh has much experience on the combine or with the calving jack."

He also said that no Irish Commissioner or Minister for Agriculture could ever agree to proposed cuts to the CAP.

"There is a proposed increase in the contributions from the remaining 27 Member States. Yet it provides for a lower CAP budget, which will now be less than 30pc of the overall EU budget.

"30 years ago, it was close to 60pc.

"We are told we should be grateful that the cut, this time, is only 5pc. A cut is a cut in any language. When the EU proxy inflation rate is factored in, it’s over 15pc. It’s a savage cut.

"We need the budget increased to take account of inflation, and to compensate farmers for any further requirements imposed on them."