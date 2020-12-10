Call for former IFA presidents to 'dig deep' to help organisation

Calls for former IFA presidents to bestow their “fifth payments” back into the organisation were repeated at the latest South Leinster Regional Chairman debate.

Last night the two candidates – Francie Gorman (suckler beef and sheep farmer from Ballinakill IFA and former Laois IFA chair) and James Kehoe (sucker beef, sheep and tillage farmer and Wexford IFA chair) went to head-to-head on keys issues affecting the country’s largest farm lobby group and its farmer members.

On questions regarding IFA’s financial position and how income and expenditure pressures can be addressed Kehoe reiterated his proposition that its former leaders “need to dig deep” during the virtual event hosted by the Irish Farmers’ Journal.

“The organisation made a loss for the last four years and the loss was significant. The operating loss is €800,000 just for the day-to-day running. Then there was a cost for restructuring of the organisation of about €1.1m.

“Within the restructuring there would be a saving of close to €600,000 a year which is significant.

“There was also an increase in membership fee which will probably come to the tune of €700,000 into the organisation.

“But one of the concerns I have is the levy. It has dropped from €4.5m to €2.7m in a few years and it hasn’t recovered at all.

“This is the reason I’ve raised the question of the fifth-year payment to former presidents.

“I feel every member of the organisation needs to dig deep to contribute to the organisation and leadership needs to be shown within that.

“If the grassroots member sees a huge effort being made from prior presidents to give back to the organisation, it sends a good sentiment to members,” he said.

For a period until the pay controversy of 2015, each IFA president received a “termination payment” equivalent to one year’s remuneration on finishing their term.

Gorman also responded to IFA’s latest financial statements to year end March 31 2020.

“In relation to the finances we went through a hugely turbulent time when the levy, and even membership, was threatened.

“It came at a cost to the organisation and resulted in depleted reserves. But, reserves are there to fight the battle on a rainy day and we had that rainy day,” he said.

Gorman is optimistic that the books will soon turn in IFA’s favour.

“It’s expected that by December 2022 IFA will have balanced accounts. We’re still in the position to fight any campaign we have to on behalf of farmers.

“I also understand that Ken Heade [outgoing IFA financial controller] said when he was stepping down that ‘he is happier now about the finances that at any time in the previous five years’.

“But, we do need to work on the model that we’re going to use to fund the organisation going forward – and certainly how the levy funds the organisation is going to have to be looked at and maybe membership as well.”

The successful candidate will replace Tom Short, who is stepping down from the role of IFA South Leinster Regional Chairman.

Postal voting by IFA county officers and branch delegates in the eight county executives of South Leinster will get underway imminently, with the count scheduled for mid-December.

Online Editors