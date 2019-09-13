Brady pulls out of IFA president race

Joe Brady has withdrawn from the IFA presidency race.

IFA Rural Development Chairman Joe Brady stated this morning that "he he wished the three remaining candidates all the best in the upcoming election and thanked all the people who had shown support and good wishes to him during the early stages of the campaign."

When Brady launched his campaign at Virginia Show last month the Cavan suckler and beef farmer had said that he“intended to be a uniting voice for Irish farming families which is critical to rebuilding our strength, influence and respect.

"You can only fight and win if you have a Membership that is united and focused, and that is going to be my immediate priority, if I become the next IFA President."

This comes as Padraic Joyce pulled out of the IFA deputy race this week.

It had been understood that IFA Environment chair and Cavan farmer Thomas Cooney had previously expressed interest in running for deputy.

John Coughlan, Tim Cullinan and Angus Woods are now the three remaining candidates currently running for the role of IFA president.

Cork dairy and beef farmer John Coughlan holds the posts of Munster Chairman and IFA Inputs Chair.

Pig farmer Tim Cullinan is IFA Treasurer, while beef farmer, Angus Woods is the chair of IFA’s Livestock Committee.

Online Editors


