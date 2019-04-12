Beef farmers demand compensation for €101m in Brexit losses

The Irish Farmers Association have called on the Government and EU Commission to compensate beef farmers for Brexit losses which they say run to over €100m.

Despite the UK's exit from the EU set to be pushed back to October, Brexit stockpiles of beef in the UK are said to be weighing on prices on both sides of the Irish sea.

IFA has written to both Minister Creed and Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan outlining the details on the €101m losses.

“Beef farmers have gone through a horrendous period of financial losses, mainly as a result of Brexit imposed market uncertainty, changes to the sterling exchange rate and price cuts.

"Some beef farmers are facing financial ruin.

"They cannot afford to carry this magnitude of loss and it is essential that the Government and EU Commission provide a direct support aid package for the farmers concerned”.

Joe Healy said this is the real test for the Government and the EU Commission on their promises to support farmers through this most difficult period.

“Farmers expect that they will honour the commitments they have made over the last number of months. They must now convert these commitments into real delivery and cover the Brexit losses farmers have already incurred to date.”