Analysis: IFA Treasurer faces toughest battle yet in new role

North Tipperary pig farmer Tim Cullinan was today elected the new Treasurer of IFA, a role he inadvertently helped orchestrate three years ago.

Cullinan takes over one of the most important roles in IFA, as its President Joe Healy called on all farmers to pay controversial levies as income at the Association takes a hit, and as Treasurer he will face a difficult job in balancing the books.

The bottom line of the Association's finances has taken a battering in recent years amid the fallout of its former General Secretary Pat Smith resigning in November 2015. A report by former IFA Chief Economist Con Lucey (who it would later be revealed had previously voiced issues around accountability in the setting of Smith's remuneration) detailed that Smith was paid €542,000 in 2013 and over €450,000 in 2014 and 2015 from a mix of salary, bonuses, pension contributions and lump sums from the farming body's IFA telecom deal.

And, of course, Smith's exit from IFA is the subject of a legal case, with Smith looking for €2m, which he says was agreed as part of his exit package in November 2015. That case won't come before a judge until this summer, but the immediate fallout of the controversy was that hundreds of farmers revoked paying, what had been in many cases automatically deducted, levies to IFA. Further, the Larry Goodman-owned ABP factories changed the levy format to being 'opt in', a that has cost the organisation hundreds of thousands of euros.