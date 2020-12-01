IFA deficit quadruples to €3.5m

The IFA made a total deficit of €3.5m for the year ending March 31, 2020, according to a draft report of the association’s latest accounts seen by the Farming Independent.

This signifies an almost four-fold increase from the €933,307 deficit reported by the organisation for the 12-month period to March 31, 2019. In the document the deficit surge is largely linked to an almost €800,000 fall in income; plus €1.1m paid out in “exceptional” expenditure to support a new restructuring programme to reduce staff costs — including its voluntary early retirement scheme.

However, according to the draft, overall staff costs still increased by 4pc between 2019 and 2020.

The blueprint records total IFA income for 2020 at €15,191,778; and total expenditure at €16,269,252. Total income breaks down as follows: broadband and phone service sales €5,723,071; affiliation fees (membership fees) €5,663,000; European involvement fund levies €2,775,361; trust fund contributions €330,000; investment dividend income €296,577; and other income €403,769. Total expenditure sets out: IFA Telecoms expenses €5,402,638; total staff costs €5,585,739; voluntary costs €1,131,997; premises €437,151; communications €496,872; research €23,278; public relations €549,009; professional fees €301,548; affiliation fees €70,144; financial charges €260,352; foreign travel €63,173; Brussels office €424,681; membership recruitment €326,416; membership promotion €408,153; other overheads €141,120; and extraordinary expenditure €646,981. On salaries and payments to key management personnel, the IFA president’s salary was agreed at €120,000 — to be reduced by any director’s fees payable by outside bodies. As such, Tim Cullinan was paid a gross salary of €21,310 to March 31, 2020.

Similarly, the agreed salary of the IFA deputy president was €35,000 — to be reduced by any director’s fees payable by outside bodies. As such, gross salary paid to Brian Rushe was €6,506.

Total salary and pension paid to IFA director general Damien McDonald was €213,152 — unchanged on 2019.

At executive management level, total key management compensation (including pension) in 2020 was €519,163; while total net remuneration to IFA National Council personnel was €142,728.

Outside executive management, average remuneration for IFA’s ‘top 15 staff’ was €121,648 (salary and pension) — down slightly from €122,374.

Former IFA president Joe Healy received a gross salary of €48,358 to December 2019; while former IFA deputy president Richard Kennedy received a gross salary of €19,192 to the same period.

On pensions, the draft says IFA now operates a defined contribution pension scheme “covering certain employees”. It says net assets of the scheme are held “in a separate trustee administered fund” and the amount payable to the scheme for 2020 was €614,081.

As is standard practice, the Remuneration Committee described it as “reasonable” to allow outgoing president Joe Healy retain his car at his tenure end — valued at €13,921 on IFA books.

The document states “under normal circumstances” IFA provides “a new vehicle” for the incoming president. However, “as an alternative” the committee agreed to purchase a vehicle “already in use” by the current president. Tipperary Milling Company Limited, of which Tim Cullinan is a director, was paid €45,000 to acquire the car based on an independent evaluation.

