Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

IFA deficit quadruples to €3.5m

Headquarters of the IFA in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin. Expand

Close

Headquarters of the IFA in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin.

Headquarters of the IFA in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin.

Headquarters of the IFA in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin.

Claire Mc Cormack

The IFA made a total deficit of €3.5m for the year ending March 31, 2020, according to a draft report of the association’s latest accounts seen by the Farming Independent.

This signifies an almost four-fold increase from the €933,307 deficit reported by the organisation for the 12-month period to March 31, 2019. In the document the deficit surge is largely linked to an almost €800,000 fall in income; plus €1.1m paid out in “exceptional” expenditure to support a new restructuring programme to reduce staff costs — including its voluntary early retirement scheme.

However, according to the draft, overall staff costs still increased by 4pc between 2019 and 2020.

Privacy